Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Hyundai Kona Electric N Line adds some sporty flavour to our favourite EV

The Hyundai Kona Electric is now available in N Line and range-topping N Line S trim levels

by: Alastair Crooks
17 Jan 2024
Hyundai Kona N-Line - front9

We’ve already seen them on the petrol-powered Hyundai Kona but now it’s the turn of the Hyundai Kona Electric to gain sporty N Line and N Line S versions. The Kona is our 2023 Car of the Year and these sporty additions should give it an even wider appeal.

Hyundai says the new trim levels will be on European roads in spring with production starting in February. These N Line and N Line S variants of the Kona Electric gain a suite of exterior and interior design changes as well as some useful extra kit. 

On the outside of the Hyundai Kona Electric N Line there are new bumpers front and rear, fresh side skirts and a unique set of 19-inch alloy wheels. There’s also lots of N Line badging all around so passers-by won’t confuse it for a lesser model. Inside the N Line there’s sport seats with N Line logos, red contrast stitching and red accents on the steering wheel and dashboard. 

Hyundai Kona N-Line - dashboard9

Hyundai says the N Line will be eventually offered with the smaller 48kWh battery, but for now it’s just in the larger 65kWh battery form. The N Line gets all of the styling tweaks mentioned above along with ambient lighting, front and rear heated seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charger and powered boot lid. It starts from £40,395 but the two-tone contrasting black roof is an option.

The N Line S is priced identically to the ‘Ultimate’ trim level at £43,095. It adds Alcantara and leather upholstered seats, with heating and ventilation functionality, dual-zone climate control, and an uprated sound system. There’s also remote park assist, an electric sunroof, keyless entry and go, plus Hyundai’s ‘Highway Driving Assist 2’ package of driver aids. 

Neither the N Line or N Line additions  impact on the Kona Electric 64kWh model’s efficiency or performance. Like on the standard car the larger rims decrease range to 282 miles and the 0-62mph time stands at 7.8 seconds.

Now read our review of the hot Hyundai Ioniq 5 N...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Top 10 most reliable small cars to buy 2024
Most reliable small cars - header
Best cars & vans

Top 10 most reliable small cars to buy 2024

We reveal the most reliable small cars you can buy according to the 2023 Driver Power survey…
17 Jan 2024
Hyundai Kona review
Hyundai Kona - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Hyundai Kona review

The new Hyundai Kona is comfortable, refined, spacious and overflowing with technology
11 Jan 2024
Top 10 most reliable 4x4s and SUVs to buy
Most reliable 4x4s and SUVs header
Best cars & vans

Top 10 most reliable 4x4s and SUVs to buy

We reveal the most reliable 4x4s and SUVs you can buy according to the 2023 Driver Power survey…
4 Jan 2024
Top 10 best small SUVs and crossover cars to buy 2024
Best small SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best small SUVs and crossover cars to buy 2024

There's a huge range of crossovers and small SUVs on the market today. These are our top ten picks
2 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New MG3 cut-price supermini primed for 26 February reveal
2024 MG3 - front end teaser
News

New MG3 cut-price supermini primed for 26 February reveal

Latest Dacia Sandero rival is expected to feature hybrid power, but no electric version
17 Jan 2024
Land Rover insurance problems mount as owners are refused in-house cover
Range Rover Velar - full front
News

Land Rover insurance problems mount as owners are refused in-house cover

Land Rover’s insurance scheme has recently been relaunched, but some customers are being refused cover
10 Jan 2024
New Porsche Macan EV: range, specs, interior and 2024 reveal date
Porsche Macan EV prototype
News

New Porsche Macan EV: range, specs, interior and 2024 reveal date

Porsche’s first electric SUV will produce more than 600bhp in certain forms, but will be sold alongside the old petrol-powered Macan in the UK for a t…
15 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content