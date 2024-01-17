Hyundai Kona Electric N Line adds some sporty flavour to our favourite EV

We’ve already seen them on the petrol-powered Hyundai Kona but now it’s the turn of the Hyundai Kona Electric to gain sporty N Line and N Line S versions. The Kona is our 2023 Car of the Year and these sporty additions should give it an even wider appeal.

Hyundai says the new trim levels will be on European roads in spring with production starting in February. These N Line and N Line S variants of the Kona Electric gain a suite of exterior and interior design changes as well as some useful extra kit.

On the outside of the Hyundai Kona Electric N Line there are new bumpers front and rear, fresh side skirts and a unique set of 19-inch alloy wheels. There’s also lots of N Line badging all around so passers-by won’t confuse it for a lesser model. Inside the N Line there’s sport seats with N Line logos, red contrast stitching and red accents on the steering wheel and dashboard.

Hyundai says the N Line will be eventually offered with the smaller 48kWh battery, but for now it’s just in the larger 65kWh battery form. The N Line gets all of the styling tweaks mentioned above along with ambient lighting, front and rear heated seats, a heated steering wheel, wireless smartphone charger and powered boot lid. It starts from £40,395 but the two-tone contrasting black roof is an option.

The N Line S is priced identically to the ‘Ultimate’ trim level at £43,095. It adds Alcantara and leather upholstered seats, with heating and ventilation functionality, dual-zone climate control, and an uprated sound system. There’s also remote park assist, an electric sunroof, keyless entry and go, plus Hyundai’s ‘Highway Driving Assist 2’ package of driver aids.

Neither the N Line or N Line additions impact on the Kona Electric 64kWh model’s efficiency or performance. Like on the standard car the larger rims decrease range to 282 miles and the 0-62mph time stands at 7.8 seconds.

Now read our review of the hot Hyundai Ioniq 5 N...