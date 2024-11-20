Ford Explorer vs Renault Scenic: we find the superior electric family SUV

Established car makers are facing a challenge in the shape of new Chinese EVs, so in an effort to stand out, many are looking to connect to customers by using model names from their back catalogues.

Ford has been a dab hand at it in recent years, with cars such as the Kuga (nee Cougar) and Puma borrowing names from the past. More recently, and controversially, the Mustang and Capri sports car names have been used for electric SUVs, while the car we’re testing here, the Explorer, revives an SUV badge that we haven’t seen in Europe since the mid-nineties.

Another firm that’s relying on badge association to help further its electric car strategy is Renault. We’ve already seen the Mégane hatch transformed into an electric crossover, while that car’s E-Tech running gear is also used by the Scenic, which was launched earlier this year. However, while past incarnations of the Scenic were MPVs, the new one embraces the compact electric SUV formula.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We’re fans of the new Scenic, with its sharp design and clever cabin touches, and over the summer it has already seen off a challenger in the form of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The margins between the Renault and Ford are arguably even closer, though, so the new Explorer will need to be pretty special to overcome the Scenic.

Ford Explorer

Model: Ford Explorer 77kWh Extended Range Select Price: £45,875 Powertrain: 1x e-motor, 77kWh battery, 282bhp 0-62mph: 6.4 seconds Test efficiency: 3.7 miles/kWh Official range: 374 miles Annual VED: £0

Trying to stand out in the busy electric compact SUV market is no easy task, but the Ford Explorer manages it. The smooth front and rear ends, squared-off lines and small windows combine to give it a purposeful look, one that’s backed up by tried-and-tested VW-derived running gear.