Car group tests

Ford Explorer vs Renault Scenic: we find the superior electric family SUV

Ford and Renault lead the way when using old names for new cars. How do the electric Explorer and Scenic SUVs compare?

By:Dean Gibson
20 Nov 2024
Renault Scenic and Ford Explorer - front tracking34

Established car makers are facing a challenge in the shape of new Chinese EVs, so in an effort to stand out, many are looking to connect to customers by using model names from their back catalogues.

Ford has been a dab hand at it in recent years, with cars such as the Kuga (nee Cougar) and Puma borrowing names from the past. More recently, and controversially, the Mustang and Capri sports car names have been used for electric SUVs, while the car we’re testing here, the Explorer, revives an SUV badge that we haven’t seen in Europe since the mid-nineties.

Another firm that’s relying on badge association to help further its electric car strategy is Renault. We’ve already seen the Mégane hatch transformed into an electric crossover, while that car’s E-Tech running gear is also used by the Scenic, which was launched earlier this year. However, while past incarnations of the Scenic were MPVs, the new one embraces the compact electric SUV formula.

We’re fans of the new Scenic, with its sharp design and clever cabin touches, and over the summer it has already seen off a challenger in the form of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The margins between the Renault and Ford are arguably even closer, though, so the new Explorer will need to be pretty special to overcome the Scenic.

Ford Explorer

Ford Explorer - front tracking34
Model:Ford Explorer 77kWh Extended Range Select
Price:£45,875
Powertrain:1x e-motor, 77kWh battery, 282bhp
0-62mph:6.4 seconds
Test efficiency:3.7 miles/kWh
Official range:374 miles
Annual VED:£0

Trying to stand out in the busy electric compact SUV market is no easy task, but the Ford Explorer manages it. The smooth front and rear ends, squared-off lines and small windows combine to give it a purposeful look, one that’s backed up by tried-and-tested VW-derived running gear.

The range is simple at the moment, with Select and Premium trims on offer, and only minimal differences in specification between them. The sole battery option is the Extended Range – the cheaper Standard Range with a 52kWh pack arrives in early 2025. Extended Range cars have a 77kWh battery, unless you choose the more powerful four-wheel-drive car, which adds a 79kWh pack.

Tester's notes

Ford’s designers have given the Explorer  a distinctive look with its smooth nose and matching rear end. It’s a clean-sheet design that doesn’t refer back to any past models, while the car’s wide stance and squared-off shape helps it fit the SUV brief.

The windows look like they’re on the small side, but there’s some clever tech going on with them to help boost all-round visibility  and the sense of space inside. The mirror-finished graphic on the C-pillars is etched into the glass and looks transparent from within the cabin.

Renault Scenic

Renault Scenic E-Tech - front tracking34
Model:Renault Scenic 220hp Long Range Iconic
Price:£45,495
Powertrain:1x e-motor, 87kWh battery, 215bhp
0-62mph:7.9 seconds
Test efficiency:3.4 miles/kWh
Official range:369 miles
Annual VED:£0

The Renault Scenic E-Tech (to give the car its full name) is one of six SUVs now offered by the French firm, but it’s the only one with an all-electric powertrain. It shares its running gear with the Megane E-Tech, but is larger overall and its SUV-style body provides a more versatile, family-friendly interior.

There are two battery options available, 60kWh and 87kWh, while Techno, Esprit Alpine and Iconic trim levels are offered, although only Techno can be had with the smaller battery. Either way, competitive pricing and generous equipment mean the Scenic offers good value for money when compared with its rivals, even in top-spec Iconic guise.

Tester's notes

It’s compulsory for all new cars to feature electronic safety systems that reset to ‘on’ every time you climb aboard, and one of the most annoying can be the road-sign detection. One of the big tests for manufacturers these days is how easy it is to deactivate systems you feel are excessively intrusive, with their assorted warning beeps. In the Scenic this is simple, because a button to the right of the steering wheel (below) deactivates the warning beeps, but still shows signs on the dash.

Head-to-head

Performance
The Ford wins the drag race between these two. There’s 282bhp on tap, while traction is strong thanks to the rear-drive layout, resulting  in a 0-62mph time of 6.4 seconds.

The Scenic’s 215bhp output is modest in comparison, while front-wheel drive sees the car torque steer a little and scrabble for grip. A 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds will be enough for most needs, though. The Ford wins the drag race between these two. There’s 282bhp on tap, while traction is strong thanks to the rear-drive layout, resulting  in a 0-62mph time of 6.4 seconds.

The Scenic’s 215bhp output is modest in comparison, while front-wheel drive sees the car torque steer a little and scrabble for grip. A 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds will be enough for most needs, though.

On the road

Both cars are heavy, but the Scenic’s kerbweight dips below the two-tonne mark. The Renault has a firmer suspension set-up, so it doesn’t roll as much as the Ford in corners, but it’s also less fidgety at urban speeds.

The Explorer delivers more comfort  and refinement the faster you go, while the well weighted controls mean it also  feels more enjoyable to drive overall.

Renault Scenic and Ford Explorer - face-to-face static34

Price and running

There are zero per cent finance deals available on both cars, but while the Scenic has lower monthly payments, you need to find a bigger deposit and lump sum to keep the car.

Everyday costs edge into the Ford’s favour. On test we managed 3.7 miles per kWh in it, compared with 3.4mi/kWh for the Renault, although the Scenic’s larger usable battery means ranges are similar.

Practicality

Against the tape the Ford and Renault are very similar in size. The Explorer is better for head and elbow room in the back, but both cars have high floors and shallow rear seat bases, so aren’t the most comfortable.

The Renault’s boot has a higher load lip, but there’s more space overall, including  a large under-floor storage area. Neither car has any space under the bonnet.

Safety

The Scenic tested here is in top-spec Iconic trim, and comes with all of the safety kit you could wish for, including a smooth lane-assist system  and blind-spot detection.

You need to add the £1,800 Driver Assistance Pack to the Explorer for blind-spot detection, but this also adds a head-up display, powered tailgate, lane-change assist and a 360-degree camera system.

Ownership
Maintenance costs for EVs are cheaper because there are fewer moving parts to maintain, and the Scenic has a 36-month service plan that costs £10.99 a month – in comparison, the same cover for a Clio is £13.99.

Better than that, the Explorer comes with five years of complimentary maintenance, although with 24-month intervals, that just covers two services.

Verdict 

First place: Renault Scenic E-Tech

Renault Scenic E-Tech - rear tracking34

These two cars are the front runners in the compact electric SUV class. In terms of ability, both have strong points that are countered by minor niggles. The Scenic has decent space inside, a big boot and a long list of kit, which are strengths that outweigh the negatives of poor rear visibility, a fidgety ride and a relative lack of power next to the Explorer.

When it comes to pricing, the Scenic narrowly edges ahead. This top-spec model isn’t left wanting for kit, while the inclusion of  a heat pump seals a narrow victory for Renault.

Second place: Ford Explorer

Ford Explorer - rear tracking34

Picking between these may well come down to personal taste, the margins are so small. The Explorer has strong suits, with a spacious cabin that offers an SUV-like driving position, plenty of storage, a responsive powertrain  nd a tempting after-sales package.

There’s not as much boot space as in the Scenic, while the movable touchscreen is a bit of a gimmick, and we’d like to see a heat pump included, but overall the Explorer is a strong contender. While it comes second here, we’d pick the Ford over VW’s MEB-based SUVs.

Prices and specs

 Ford ExplorerRenault Scenic
Our choice77kWh Extended Range Select220hp Long Range Iconic
Price from/price of our choice£39,875/£45,875£37,495/£45,495
Powertrain and performance  
Powertrain1x electric motor1x electric motor
Power282bhp215bhp
Torque545Nm300Nm
TransmissionSingle-speed/rwdSingle-speed/fwd
0-62mph/top speed6.4 seconds/112mph7.9 seconds/106mph
Battery capacity/usable82/77kWh87/87kWh
Test efficiency3.7mi/kWh3.4mi/kWh
Official range374 miles369 miles
Charging135kW (10-80% in 28 mins)150kW (15-80% in 37 mins)
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,468/2,767mm4,470/2,785mm
Width/height1,871/1,630mm1,864/1,571mm
Rear kneeroom640-865mm636-890mm
Rear headroom/width985/1,490mm955/1,435mm
Boot space (seats up/down)450/1,422 litres545/1,670 litres
Boot length/width820/1,050mm860/960mm
Boot lip height720mm780mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight2,090/585/1,000kg1,918/523/1,100kg
Turning circle10.8 metres10.9 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36,000, via CDL)£20,667/51.8%£19,647/52.4%
Depreciation£19,208£17,848
Insurance group/quote (from AA.com)/VED28/£916/£032/£858/£0
Three-year service cost£0 (5yr plan, 2 services)£396 (£10.99p/m)
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£183/£367£182/£364
Annual electricity cost (12k miles)£795£865
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/1yr3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
Driver Power manufacturer position30th/3228th/32
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars89/86/80/72/5 (2024)88/89/77/85/5 (2022)
Equipment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£800/19 inchesYes/20 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/rearFront & rear/360 degrees
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/twoRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/£1,800 packYes/yes
Leather/heated seatsPart fake/yesNo/yes
Screen size/digital dash size14.6 inches/5.3 inches12 inches/12.3 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofTwo-zone/noTwo-zone/yes
USBs/wireless chargingFour/yesFour/yes
Wireless CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up display£1,800 pack/£1,800 packYes/no
Adaptive cruise/heat pumpYes/£1,050Yes/yes

What we would choose

Renault Scenic
The only option that can be added to any version of the Scenic is two-tone paint – even single-colour metallic comes as standard. Esprit Alpine is the only model that can be had with a matt grey finish, though.

Ford Explorer

Ford The £1,050 heat pump is useful if you’re unable to precondition the Explorer on cold days and want to maximise range. But if you’re only using the car for shorter journeys there should be enough between charges.

Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

