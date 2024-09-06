Few new cars have made an initial impact as big as the Ferrari Luce. The dust has settled somewhat since its reveal in May, and now Ferrari has given Auto Express some new insight into the thinking behind its first-ever EV.

Speaking at a private event at Le Mans and acknowledging the widespread controversy regarding both the design and the basic concept of an electric Ferrari, Emanuele Carando, Ferrari’s Global Marketing Director told us that; “the key word surrounding the Luce is ‘digest’, I think it will take time for people to understand what we’ve done with this car.”

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Auto Express understands that Ferrari had considered creating pure-electric versions of every single model within its current line up of hypercars, supercars, grand tourers and the Purosangue SUV. However, with electric power the idea was to try something completely new. The result was a four-door, four-seater model that has higher focus on practicality, day-to-day usability and the various benefits all-electric power brings.

Aligning with this philosophy, Carando added that the Luce should massively expand Ferrari’s customer base, too. “We are looking at a different kind of customer for the Luce, a new customer who may have not owned a Ferrari before”.

The Ferrari Luce’s numbers are staggering. It produces 1,035bhp and 11,500Nm of torque, can do 0-62mph in just 2.5 seconds, cuts through the air better than any Ferrari ever has, and starts from nearly £440,000 – before taxes.