The first official picture of Bentley’s ‘Urban EV’, plus confirmation of its name and the date of its public unveiling, have been released by the company.

Despite that ‘urban’ tag, however, the new Bentley Torcal is still very much a high-end luxury product, and even by Bentley standards, the model’s five-metre length is hardly compact. But when it’s revealed on 23 September, Bentley will finally have an all-electric model in its portfolio, creating a fourth product line for the iconic British car maker.

Our first glimpse of the Bentley Torcal comes in a teaser proving that, as suspected, it’s going to be a regal and sophisticated-looking thing. Showing little more than a section of the rear tailgate, it reveals the new Bentley badge sitting in between two thin rear lights with intricate cut-glass elements.

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The rounded curve of the tailgate and just a hint of an aero-friendly surround up by the rear glass, plus the frosted silver paintwork, are the only other bits given away in the picture.

What else can we expect from what we’ve already seen?

Bentley has been through an extensive testing program with the new Torcal, so there’s been almost two years’ worth of prototypes papped all around the world. While the cladding on these test cars is still fairly chunky, the SUV’s overall proportions are impossible to hide, revealing this will be a svelte and dynamic-looking vehicle.