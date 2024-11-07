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New Bentley Torcal: British brand’s first EV finally has a name

Bentley’s ‘Urban EV’ now has a name and a reveal date, and shares its bones with the new Porsche Cayenne Electric

By:Jordan Katsianis
6 Jul 2026
Bentley Torcal teaser 2026

The first official picture of Bentley’s ‘Urban EV’, plus confirmation of its name and the date of its public unveiling, have been released by the company. 

Despite that ‘urban’ tag, however, the new Bentley Torcal is still very much a high-end luxury product, and even by Bentley standards, the model’s five-metre length is hardly compact. But when it’s revealed on 23 September, Bentley will finally have an all-electric model in its portfolio, creating a fourth product line for the iconic British car maker. 

Our first glimpse of the Bentley Torcal comes in a teaser proving that, as suspected, it’s going to be a regal and sophisticated-looking thing. Showing little more than a section of the rear tailgate, it reveals the new Bentley badge sitting in between two thin rear lights with intricate cut-glass elements. 

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The rounded curve of the tailgate and just a hint of an aero-friendly surround up by the rear glass, plus the frosted silver paintwork, are the only other bits given away in the picture. 

What else can we expect from what we’ve already seen?

Bentley has been through an extensive testing program with the new Torcal, so there’s been almost  two years’ worth of prototypes papped all around the world. While the cladding on these test cars is still fairly chunky, the SUV’s overall proportions are impossible to hide, revealing this will be a svelte and dynamic-looking vehicle. 

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Key elements, such as the frameless windows, gutterless door skins and elegant shutlines, already show this will be a more delicate design than the Bentayga. But according to insiders, it will also draw a closer connection to its more regal forebears, with a more upright face and elegant surfacing. 

Bentley Urban SUV test car - front 3/417

This will hark back to traditional Bentley design, clearly influenced by the Continental R, T and Brooklands from the late eighties through to the early 2000s. Broad-shouldered, confident, but not overpowering, it hides its dimensions well; it’ll look compact and won’t tower over you.

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We don’t quite know whether a traditional grille is hiding behind the cladding, but it’s almost certain not to intake much airflow, meaning Bentley could instead use that space as an intricate styling element. We suspect 22-inch wheels will be the core offering, and given that it’s built in Crewe, it’ll also come in a wide selection of colours. Those looking for something more personal will also have the option of Bentley’s Mulliner program for even more high-end finishes. 

The interior, meanwhile, will be a totally new proposition, taking technology derived from the Porsche Cayenne Electric but implementing it in a far more opulent environment. As is expected of a Bentley, high-class leathers and woodgrain finishes will define the cabin’s quality, yet this model will also bring about a sizeable transformation in terms of technology for the brand. 

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This will include a curved centre screen borrowed from the Cayenne, running a unique user interface specifically designed for Bentley. There will be some physical switchgear mounted on the broad centre console, plus there’ll be a new curved driver’s display and a new steering wheel to go with it.

Bentley Torcal: range and power

During a strategy update in late 2025, Bentley’s research and development chief, Matthias Rabe, said the Urban EV will be “really comfortable like the Flying Spur, agile like a Continental GT, and acceleration will be the best in a Bentley ever". 

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That’ll make it quicker than the new Continental GT Ultra Performance Hybrid, which dispatches the 0-62mph sprint in 3.2 seconds. “It’s not just fast-driving, it’s fast-charging. To charge 100 miles takes less than seven minutes,” added Rabe. 

Bentley Urban SUV test car - rear 3/417

Releasing the first teaser image, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, CEO of Bentley, said: “Our first fully electric Bentley represents a bold step forward; it embodies our vision for sustainable luxury and technological excellence. With industry-leading charging capability and unmistakable Bentley character and design, it marks the beginning of an exciting new era for our brand - a future defined by innovation, craftsmanship and sustainability.”  

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With claims of record acceleration and charging speed, Bentley has also confirmed that its new SUV will share lots of its technical elements with the forthcoming Porsche Cayenne EV. It will sit on the latest version of Porsche’s PPE platform, which means it will integrate an 800V architecture, with dual motors and lots of new-age chassis technology. 

The Bentley will draw from the upper-end of the new Cayenne’s technical toybox, which could include a 112kWh battery pack, with 400kW charging and up to 1,000bhp from its electric motors. 

We also know that Porsche’s new Cayenne will feature standard air suspension with new dual-valve damper technology, plus the option of the incredible Active-Ride system that’s already available on the Taycan and Panamera.

It’s far too early to suggest potential range figures at this stage, but the extra weight and aerodynamic compromises of the Bentley’s more upright shape will set it back next to the Porsche, so a range of around 350-370 miles seems a reasonable estimate. 

Walliser added: “The concept is super-versatile – you can use it for long range or you can use it in the city. We also want to attract new customers, and we think with that concept it really adds something new to Bentley.” He also made it clear that this is not a replacement for anything in the firm’s current line-up. 

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Jordan Katsianis
News editor

News editor at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

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