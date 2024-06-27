Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Polestar 2 gets even more range and extra fancy kit

Swedish brand says most efficient model can officially manage 410 miles, with spec changes to mirror larger Polestar 3 and 4

by: John McIlroy
27 Jun 2024
Updated Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 is getting further improvements to its range for the 2025 model year, along with cosmetic and specification upgrades.

The Chinese-owned Swedish brand says that all versions of the car will be able to go further between recharges, and while there’s no sign of any battery-spec changes on the Long Range Single Motor version, its 82kWh pack now delivering up to 410 miles, up from the 406 miles of the existing model. 

The Standard Range Single Motor edition of the car does get an updated 70kWh battery (up from a gross 69kWh) that boosts its range from the current 339 miles to 344 miles. 

Polestar 2 - rotary controller

Polestar is also revising the bundles of equipment for the 2, bringing them more closely in line with those of the newly launched 3 and 4, while also increasing the number of single options available. A new Climate Pack includes a heat pump, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and even heating for the washer fluid nozzles, while a Pro Pack brings 20-inch alloy wheels and Swedish Gold detailing on the seatbelts and tyre valve caps. The Pilot Pack, Plus Pack and Performance Pack will continue to be offered.

Finally, the paint palette is getting a mild overhaul as part of a few exterior tweaks; out goes the current Thunder grey, to be replaced by Storm, described by Polestar as a “dark aluminium” colour. The single no-cost colour changes too, from the current Magnesium to a light-metallic shade called Vapour. There are a couple of fresh alloy-wheel designs as well, in 19 and 20-inch sizes.

There’s no word yet from Polestar on precise release dates or pricing for the updated 2; the current model is still showing on the brand’s website priced from £44,950 in Standard Range Single Motor form. A “limited offer” slashes that price by £1,000, however, with higher-spec models available with up to £5k off.

A company spokesperson told Auto Express that revised left-hand drive vehicles will come first, with right-hand drive countries such as the UK following slightly later in 2024.

John McIlroy
Editor-at-large

John started journalism reporting on motorsport – specifically rallying, which he had followed avidly since he was a boy. After a stint as editor of weekly motorsport bible Autosport, he moved across to testing road cars. He’s now been reviewing cars and writing news stories about them for almost 20 years.

