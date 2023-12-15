New Polestar 2 Dual Motor Performance Pack 2024 review: flagship model packs a punch

Verdict

Unfortunately, the standard Polestar 2’s biggest issue still remains on this otherwise impressive Performance Pack flagship model. The handling gains aren’t sufficient to outweigh the notable trade-off in every day comfort; the car’s ride is just too firm for the majority of UK roads. There are few faults elsewhere, however – those cross-shopping from premium German makers will find plenty to really like about Polestar’s updated EV.

Electric cars, by their nature, tend to pack quite a punch. The instant power and torque mean even every day models feel fast, while those with sporting pretensions can surprise six-figure supercars in a traffic-light drag race.

The Polestar 2, even in its most basic form, is an electric car aimed at the driver. Indeed, our first test of the facelifted car deemed it “great to drive” and “a good set of dampers and a slightly softer chassis setup away from being a truly fabulous electric car”.

So here we are, just a few months later, driving the revised, range-topping Polestar 2 Dual Motor Performance Pack. This setup isn’t completely new, however, having been offered on the pre-facelift car as part of a pricey optional upgrade.

It remains just that. The Performance Pack add-ons cost an extra £5,000 and bring with them a slightly lower ride height, trick Ohlins dampers, 20-inch wheels and Brembo brakes, plus gold details for things like the valve caps and seat belts. You also get an extra 60bhp, courtesy of a ‘Performance’ software upgrade. All in, the uplift doesn’t seem bad value, but is it the pick of the range?

In short, no. Those dampers are adjustable, but you’ll need a special set of tools to tweak them – not to mention somewhere safe to take the back wheels off while you do so. With the set-up the car was delivered in, we noticed no tangible difference to ride quality; this is still a car that treads a line just the wrong side of what we’d consider acceptable for UK roads.