Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor long-term test: infotainment gremlins cause concern

The Polestar 2 has ‘glitched’ a handful of times in the last few weeks – including the central touchscreen strobing rapidly on and off on one journey, while on another the navigation system showed us stuck in the Heathrow long-term car park for the entire 30-mile drive home. Normality returns after a simple system reset, so for the moment it’s merely an occasional frustration that hasn’t dented our overall enthusiasm for the car.

Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor: third report

Two of our contributors compare their pair of Polestars

I’m not one to claim that swanning about in a high-performance electric car weighing two tonnes is in any way saving

the planet, but thanks to my new Pod Point Solo 3S wallbox and cheap-rate night-time electricity, I’m saving myself plenty of cash.

It’s fair to say my Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor (LRSM) doesn’t encourage use of more sustainable options, particularly when a trip to the shops costs less than the plastic shopping bag I’d inevitably forget to take out of the car boot if I chose to hop on the bike.

Thanks to a chunky 82kWh battery, I can confidently get from one side of the M25 to the other and home again – a 200-mile round trip I make frequently – on a single charge without a hint of range anxiety, and all for around a fiver. Happy days!