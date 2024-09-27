Pod Point Solo 3S review: electric car charger and installation tested

When leading home charge point provider Pod Point offered to enrol us in its installation programme, so we could track and explain what happens when new EV drivers choose a popular wallbox like Pod Point’s Solo 3S, the offer came just at the right moment as it coincided with the delivery of a swish new Polestar 2.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The firm’s £849 standard installation cost looks reasonable. There are certainly lower-priced options available, but we think choosing brands or installers on price alone may potentially prove to be costlier in the longer term. If you choose a wallbox from a company that goes to the wall, can you rely on future repairs to your hardware, or support for any software/mobile phone apps used to control it?

Choosing a better-known brand could be a way to future-proof your set-up, and it could also help to ensure your installation runs smoothly; our Pod Point engineer Matthew told us he’d been fitting wallboxes for four-and-a-half years, during which time he reckons to have installed around 3,000 wallboxes in all types of properties, which was certainly reassuring when he started drilling holes in our wall.

Before your wallbox installer arrives

It's likely the charge point provider that you choose will want to confirm some essential details after receiving your order. In Pod Point’s case, this was achieved by sending a welcome email with a link to set up a new user account via a simple web form. This account would become more important later, as once our charger was installed and connected to our home WiFi, we used it to log into the Pod Point home charging smartphone app which controls the unit. In the case of the Solo 3S, that means the ability to schedule charging in line with your off-peak electricity hours, and keep a track of your ongoing charging costs, among other things.