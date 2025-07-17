If Kia’s new EV4 hatchback didn’t quite grab your attention when it went on sale earlier this summer then the new EV4 Fastback might do the trick. Pricing and specifications of the longer version of the EV4 are now available and order books are open, too, ahead of first deliveries this autumn.

While the EV4 hatchback gives Kia a fresh competitor against the likes of the Skoda Elroq and Volkswagen ID.3, the EV4 Fastback morphs into a saloon-style shape, offering an alternative to the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

Pricing for the EV4 Fastback starts at £40,895 for the GT-Line and £45,395 for the GT-Line S. Those are the only two trim options available on the Fastback, which only comes with an 81.4kWh battery, while the EV4 hatchback can be had with the more basic ‘Air’ trim and with a smaller 58.3kWh pack from £34,695.

Kia claims the EV4 Fastback is the most aerodynamic EV it’s ever made, with a drag coefficient of 0.23. However, despite this and using the same size battery that’s available in the EV4 hatchback, the EV4 Fastback tops out at 380 miles for both of those trim levels - the hatch can cover up to 388 miles. That’s still a little way off the Polestar 2’s maximum of 408 miles and the Tesla Model 3 Long Range’s 436 miles.

Sitting on the same 400V architecture as the hatch, the Fastback can recharge its 81.4kWh battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 29 minutes when using a 350kW fast charger. An 11kW AC charger will see the same top up take five hours and 20 minutes.