Skoda Enyaq Cargo becomes Czech company's first electric van with £1,800 conversion

With Skoda having a reputation for spaciousness and practicality, it’s perhaps a surprise the Czech firm has never taken much interest in the van market - until now. With the help of a UK company called Strongs Plastic Products, Skoda has created the Enyaq Cargo.

The partnership hasn’t just resulted in an Enyaq with a cargo bay in the back - the Cargo version is officially registered as a light commercial vehicle with the DVSA. The Enyaq Cargo is based on the £44,310 Enyaq 85 with the conversion priced from £1,815 (excluding VAT), available exclusively to fleet customers.

Being based on the single-motor Edition 85 with its larger 77kWh battery, the Enyaq Cargo should have a maximum range of around 359 miles - though the conversion kit is likely to affect weight and efficiency. There’s a dual-motor Enyaq Cargo available too, based on the SportLine 85x, which will lower range to around the 332-mile mark. Charging will be the same as the passenger cars with a maximum 135kW charge in the 85 and 175kW in the 85x resulting in a 10 to 80 per cent top up in around 28 minutes.

Space is one of the key factors that makes the Enyaq (any several other Skodas) appealing, family-friendly cars. Taking this into the commercial world, Skoda has made use of the regular Enyaq SUV’s maximum 1,710-litre boot capacity to create a rather cavernous space behind a proper metal bulkhead. In the cargo area you’ll find ‘high-strength, low-weight plastic’ material lining the floor and a cage sitting inside the rear window. The exterior is unchanged over the standard Enyaq - aside from a little emblem on the rear pillar bearing Strongs Plastic Products’ name.

This isn’t the first time that Skoda has turned its Enyaq into a more workman-like vehicle. Back in 2021, the pre-facelift Enyaq was available as a conversion for first responders blue-light like the police, fire and ambulance service.

