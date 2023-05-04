New Skoda Elroq vRS is coming: hot SUV ready for big launch next week

There have been rumours of a hot Skoda Elroq vRS circulating for some time now. But given how recently the standard car launched, we hadn’t expected official confirmation until later in the year. Turns out the car will be revealed much sooner – as soon as next week, in fact.

In a short statement, Skoda announced the go-faster Elroq will make its world debut on Thursday 3 April, at Milan Design Week in Italy. The event will also be streamed live on Skoda’s YouTube channel.

A short teaser video has been shown already, however, revealing a few of the new car’s key design details. Despite the darkened images, we can clearly see the hot Elroq’s gloss-black Tech Deck grille, Mamba Green paint and beefier body kit. There’s a unique set of aero wheels, too, with more green flashes.

The film also gives us a glimpse inside the range-topping SUV, where we can see a perforated leather steering wheel and bespoke seats – both with vRS branding. Contrasting stitching (again in Mamba Green) should complete the sporty makeover.

Little else about the new SUV is known at this stage; Skoda has chosen to keep things like battery and powertrain information under wraps. Yet given that the Elroq shares so many key components with the Enyaq – including its MEB platform, wheelbase, as well as its motors, batteries and even some body panels – we can make some educated assumptions as to what might lie beneath the Elroq vRS’s sculpted body.