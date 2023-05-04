New Skoda Elroq vRS is coming: hot SUV ready for big launch next week
Brand-new electric Elroq set for hot vRS treatment, and it turns out we’ll see it sooner than expected
There have been rumours of a hot Skoda Elroq vRS circulating for some time now. But given how recently the standard car launched, we hadn’t expected official confirmation until later in the year. Turns out the car will be revealed much sooner – as soon as next week, in fact.
In a short statement, Skoda announced the go-faster Elroq will make its world debut on Thursday 3 April, at Milan Design Week in Italy. The event will also be streamed live on Skoda’s YouTube channel.
A short teaser video has been shown already, however, revealing a few of the new car’s key design details. Despite the darkened images, we can clearly see the hot Elroq’s gloss-black Tech Deck grille, Mamba Green paint and beefier body kit. There’s a unique set of aero wheels, too, with more green flashes.
The film also gives us a glimpse inside the range-topping SUV, where we can see a perforated leather steering wheel and bespoke seats – both with vRS branding. Contrasting stitching (again in Mamba Green) should complete the sporty makeover.
Little else about the new SUV is known at this stage; Skoda has chosen to keep things like battery and powertrain information under wraps. Yet given that the Elroq shares so many key components with the Enyaq – including its MEB platform, wheelbase, as well as its motors, batteries and even some body panels – we can make some educated assumptions as to what might lie beneath the Elroq vRS’s sculpted body.
As such, it’s likely that the Elroq vRS will be fitted with the standard car’s biggest 77kWh battery, plus two motors producing around 300bhp. It should be capable of 0-62mph in about six seconds and given the Elroq’s smaller dimensions, it ought to beat the Enyaq’s official range of 323 miles. That more compact footprint may also give Skoda’s engineers a chance to correct one criticism of the Enyaq vRS by improving the Elroq’s agility and driver involvement.
Previously, Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer said that reaction to the Enyaq vRS had “legitimised” the idea of faster zero-emissions technology carrying a badge and brand built on hot hatchbacks.
“vRS is absolutely part of our future,” Zellmer told us. “If you look at what we’ve done with Enyaq, it’s a fabulous top-of-the-line vehicle – arguably the most aspirational car in our line-up, with four-wheel drive, around 300bhp. The price is higher, but it’s still a value proposition in terms of performance for the money.
“People are more proud of their cars than ever these days, and yes, they’re willing to spend more,” Zellmer added. “Which means a good [profit] margin, from our perspective. So I think we have to continue along the vRS path as we move towards an electrified future.”
Prices and specifications will be revealed later, but we expect the Elroq vRS to start from around £45,000 – £10-12k up on the entry point for a smaller-battery, rear-wheel-drive Elroq, and a few thousand more than a big-battery Sportline car.
