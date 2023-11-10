New 2024 Vauxhall Combo facelift gets the sleek ‘Vizor’ treatment

As part of parent firm Stellantis’ complete overhaul of its van line up, a revised Vauxhall Combo has been introduced. The changes for the internal-combustion engined Combo and Combo Electric extend to an exterior redesign, while the EV also benefits from a powertrain upgrade.

As with the new Peugeot Partner van and E-Rifter MPV, the revised Vauxhall Combo has been given a new front end. It now wears the ‘Vizor’ grille that features on passenger cars such as the Mokka, Grandland and, more recently, the facelifted Corsa.

Unlike the updated Corsa Electric, the Combo version doesn’t get the larger 54kWh battery, but instead the existing 50kWh pack has been revised to deliver a longer range of up to 205 miles on a full charge - that’s 30 miles more than before. To help this increase in efficiency a heat pump is now fitted as standard. Power from the single electric motor stands at 134bhp with 270Nm of torque. As before, there are three levels of brake regeneration, which are selected by steering wheel paddles.

In terms of charging, the Combo Electric can replenish 0-80 per cent of its battery in less than 30 minutes from a 100kW DC source. There’s also a 7.4kW on-board charging system fitted as standard, with an 11kW version available as an option.