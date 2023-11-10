Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New 2024 Vauxhall Combo facelift gets the sleek ‘Vizor’ treatment

The Vauxhall Combo and Combo Electric vans get uprated technology, with prices starting from £20,850

by: Alastair Crooks
10 Nov 2023
Vauxhall Combo - front8

As part of parent firm Stellantis’ complete overhaul of its van line up, a revised Vauxhall Combo has been introduced. The changes for the internal-combustion engined Combo and Combo Electric extend to an exterior redesign, while the EV also benefits from a powertrain upgrade. 

As with the new Peugeot Partner van and E-Rifter MPV, the revised Vauxhall Combo has been given a new front end. It now wears the ‘Vizor’ grille that features on passenger cars such as the Mokka, Grandland and, more recently, the facelifted Corsa

Unlike the updated Corsa Electric, the Combo version doesn’t get the larger 54kWh battery, but instead the existing 50kWh pack has been revised to deliver a longer range of up to 205 miles on a full charge - that’s 30 miles more than before. To help this increase in efficiency a heat pump is now fitted as standard. Power from the single electric motor stands at 134bhp with 270Nm of torque. As before, there are three levels of brake regeneration, which are selected by steering wheel paddles. 

In terms of charging, the Combo Electric can replenish 0-80 per cent of its battery in less than 30 minutes from a 100kW DC source. There’s also a 7.4kW on-board charging system fitted as standard, with an 11kW version available as an option. 

Vauxhall says diesel will still be offered with the Combo, although there’s no word on whether the 1.2-litre petrol will return. We expect the regular Combo to come with a 1.5-litre turbodiesel with 74bhp, 99bhp or 128bhp. Manual and automatic transmissions will be available with this engine.

Vauxhall Combo - rear8

The Combo’s carrying capacity remains the same with up to 4.4 cubic metres of storage, a 780kg payload and a 750kg towing capacity - identical figures between the diesel and electric Combo. 

Vauxhall has set about making the cabin of the Combo better equipped with a new infotainment system. Two trim levels are available from launch whatever powertrain you choose - Prime and Pro. The latter gets an upgraded 10-inch touchscreen and 10-inch driver’s display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. 

Pro also adds ‘Dynamic Surround Vision’ - allowing the driver to have an image of the car’s blind spots whilst driving. A load-through bulkhead, underseat storage and automatic headlights are also included. As standard every Combo gets LED matrix headlights. 

As with the current Vauxhall Combo, the new van will continue to be built at the company’s plant at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire, alongside its Citroen, Peugeot and Fiat counterparts, while we can expect to see a facelifted version of the Vauxhall Combo Life MPV before the end of the year.

The new Combo van will start from £20,850 (excluding VAT) and the Combo Electric starts from £28,550 (excluding VAT). Vauxhall will also launch both versions of the Combo in two lengths and there will be a choice of two or three-seat cab layouts, while the diesel will also be offered as a five-seat Crew Cab model with a folding mesh bulkhead. 

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

Click here for our list of the best electric vans on sale right now...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

Cheapest vans on sale
Cheapest vans to buy - header
Best cars & vans

Cheapest vans on sale

Businesses need vans to do the job without costing an arm or a leg. The UK’s cheapest vans should fulfil both criteria...
13 Jan 2023

Most Popular

New Ford Capri spied testing for the first time
Electric Ford Capri - front
News

New Ford Capri spied testing for the first time

Iconic Ford nameplate will return on MEB-based crossover
9 Nov 2023
New Toyota C-HR 2023 review: not that practical, but highly efficient
Toyota C-HR - front tracking
Road tests

New Toyota C-HR 2023 review: not that practical, but highly efficient

The new C-HR is refined, well-equipped and good to drive, but it all comes at a cost
7 Nov 2023
'High Insurance premiums are forcing owners to scrap their cars'
Opinion - scrap
Opinion

'High Insurance premiums are forcing owners to scrap their cars'

Mike Rutherford is stunned that car insurance premiums have risen by an average 61 per cent in the past 12 months
5 Nov 2023
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content