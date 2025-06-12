Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Seismic update means XPeng G6 EV can charge to 80% in 12 minutes

The Tesla Model Y rival could already charge at up to 280kW, but the new version maxes out at 451kW

By:Ellis Hyde
12 Jun 2025
New XPeng G6 front 3/4

After being on sale in the UK for less than six months, the XPeng G6 electric SUV has received some seismic updates that increase the maximum charging speed of the Tesla Model Y rival from an already impressive 280kW to an astonishing 451kW – making it one of the fastest-charging electric cars in the world.

There aren’t any ultra-rapid charging points capable of those speeds in the UK yet. However, if you were to plug the updated G6 into one of the 500kW units in mainland Europe, XPeng says recharging from 10 to 80 per cent will be done in just 12 minutes.

The company has managed to achieve this by fitting a new ‘5C Supercharging’ lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. XPeng hasn’t said how big this new battery is or what range it offers, but it is apparently more eco-conscious because it eliminates the need for expensive, resource-intensive minerals such as cobalt and nickel. It’s combined with an 800-volt electrical architecture, similar to what you find in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Porsche Taycan.

Elsewhere, the G6 now has a sharper, more futuristic look now thanks to the addition of a full-width LED lightbar at the front, and a redesigned rear diffuser, plus a new Stellar Purple paint colour is available. 

At first glance, the interior looks to be the same as before, but XPeng has fitted a new dashboard, ambient lighting, a capacitive steering wheel and more premium materials. The front seats now feature a massage function with lumbar support too.

New XPeng G6 interior

The updated XPeng G6 will be on display in the Village at this weekend’s Le Mans 24 Hours race in France; it’s due to go on sale in mainland Europe in mid-July, with no word yet on when it’ll arrive in the UK.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

