Car Deal of the Day: Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is a true load-lugger for just £343 a month

Roomy, well made and efficient, there’s a lot to like about the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer. It’s our Deal of the Day for 25 February.

By:George Armitage
25 Feb 2026
Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer - front cornering alternative
  • Plush interior; huge boot
  • Massive 424-mile range
  • Only £343.28 a month

The Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer is one of those great all-rounders that’s so easy to recommend. Spacious? Tick. Comfortable? Tick. Efficient? You bet.

You can add value for money to that list of attributes, too, judging by this deal. Jurni Leasing is offering the wagon for a very tempting £343.28 a month right now, making it one of the most affordable ways to have an electric estate car on your driveway. 

This four-year deal requires a 12-month initial payment of £4,119.36 to get it under way. What's great about this deal is that if you'd rather pay less upfront, you can, and in the process you won't be stung. A six-month initial payment comes to £2,299.26 and this only bumps up the monthly outlay to £383.21.

For our featured deal, with the 12-month initial payment, mileage is capped at 5,000 a year. But, with the ID.7 Tourer's long-legged character, you might want to nudge this up to 8,000 a year. Do this and the monthly price only goes up by £11.

This deal bags you the bigger battery, too. The Pro S uses an 86kWh pack, giving a highly impressive claimed range of 424 miles. The larger battery also gets a maximum DC charging rate of 200kW, allowing a 20 to 80 per cent top-up in just 21 minutes in our tests. 

Match trim has all the luxuries, too, with metallic paint, a 15-inch infotainment screen, an augmented-reality head-up display, a 360-degree camera, and a heat pump to improve efficiency in the winter.

The ID.7 is a real return to form for Volkswagen, with a high-quality interior and well laid-out dashboard. It's roomy too, with generous back-seat space, and a very large 605-litre boot.  

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Buy A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. 

Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer leasing offers from leading providers on our Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer page.

Check out the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and is responsible for creating engaging content for the website. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

