‘Comprehensive’ 2026 BMW 7 Series update teased ahead of reveal in April
BMW is making some major changes to its flagship saloon by integrating Neue Klasse tech
BMW is readying a big update for its luxury 7 Series and i7, featuring “comprehensive changes” according to CEO Oliver Zipse. We’ll see the new flagship saloon at the end of April at the Beijing motor show, before it reaches series production in the third quarter of this year.
A key change for the new 7 Series will be the integration of BMW’s Neue Klasse-generation tech, which will fundamentally transform the car’s electronic systems, across both combustion and electric models. This will also be accompanied by a brand new interior, which we expect to integrate BMW’s Panoramic iDrive system and new-generation touchscreen interfaces.
We’ll also see lots of exterior styling changes, as previewed by a new teaser shown as the brand presented its latest financial results. This image reveals slimmer and wider upper daytime running lights, and fully separated kidney grilles which are also illuminated all the way around. This will be part of a simplified, streamlined appearance informed by BMW’s latest design language.
Upgrades to the mechanical elements are less clear, but we expect to see small changes to the plug-in hybrid powertrains. These will be facilitated by new technology derived from the Neue Klasse programme, and will help to improve the driving experience and the car’s efficiency. However, it’s the all-electric i7 which will be given the greatest technical makeover, with lots of the innovations seen on the new iX3 due to appear. These include more efficient batteries and motors, which should significantly increase range and improve performance.
We’ve already spotted many prototypes of the new BMW 7 Series and i7 testing, giving us even more insight into the promised changes. The profile of the 7 Series will remain big and blocky, but we expect the car to be available with a new selection of alloy wheels. There’s also more camouflage to the rear of the car in our spy shots, overlapping the rear lights, which suggests even more tweaks are in store here. The twin exhaust tips on the outer edge of the bumper of the car in these shots show that this is a petrol-powered version.
This type of fundamental update is similar to what Mercedes has done with its new S-Class, and soon to be revealed EQS. While the cars might look largely similar from the outside, BMW (like Mercedes) is focusing on the technical aspects of its flagship saloon. Audi, however, has officially killed off its A8 in the short term, without a clear plan of succession.
It might be a shrinking market, but BMW still clearly believes there is value in ultra-luxury saloons. We’ll be watching carefully to see if the 7 Series and i7 can spark a renaissance.
