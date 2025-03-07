BMW is readying a big update for its luxury 7 Series and i7, featuring “comprehensive changes” according to CEO Oliver Zipse. We’ll see the new flagship saloon at the end of April at the Beijing motor show, before it reaches series production in the third quarter of this year.

A key change for the new 7 Series will be the integration of BMW’s Neue Klasse-generation tech, which will fundamentally transform the car’s electronic systems, across both combustion and electric models. This will also be accompanied by a brand new interior, which we expect to integrate BMW’s Panoramic iDrive system and new-generation touchscreen interfaces.

We’ll also see lots of exterior styling changes, as previewed by a new teaser shown as the brand presented its latest financial results. This image reveals slimmer and wider upper daytime running lights, and fully separated kidney grilles which are also illuminated all the way around. This will be part of a simplified, streamlined appearance informed by BMW’s latest design language.

Upgrades to the mechanical elements are less clear, but we expect to see small changes to the plug-in hybrid powertrains. These will be facilitated by new technology derived from the Neue Klasse programme, and will help to improve the driving experience and the car’s efficiency. However, it’s the all-electric i7 which will be given the greatest technical makeover, with lots of the innovations seen on the new iX3 due to appear. These include more efficient batteries and motors, which should significantly increase range and improve performance.