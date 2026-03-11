Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Audi A8 cancelled: luxury saloon goes off sale after 30 years as brand shifts focus to SUVs

The Audi A8 has been on sale since 1994, with the current model having arrived back in 2017

By:Tom Jervis
11 Mar 2026
Audi A8 60 TFSI e - front

The Audi A8 is officially dead. The German manufacturer’s limousine has graced UK roads since the mid-nineties across four distinct generations, but has now been cancelled as Audi plans to take on the luxury car market with a plush SUV instead.

At the time of writing, the Audi A8 is still available to configure on Audi’s website but insiders have told Auto Express that production has recently ended, with order books having closed in February 2026. Some dealers may still have stock if you’re desperate to get in before the very end, though.

Advertisement - Article continues below

At the end of the A8’s life, only the 282bhp 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine was offered, alongside the 4.0-litre petrol V8 in the range-topping S8 model. This is in stark contrast to its main rival, the BMW 7 Series, which is due for an update soon and continues to be sold in both plug-in hybrid and full-electric i7 guises.

For those looking for a luxurious Audi experience, the main choices are now the smaller hybrid-powered Audi A6, or the sportier all-electric e-tron GT. Then you have the Q7 and Q8 SUV models. More choice is on the horizon, though, as Audi is preparing to launch its all-new Q9 luxury SUV which will act as the firm’s rival to the likes of the Range Rover and Mercedes GLS.

Unlike the A8, we expect that the Audi Q9 will be offered with either petrol or plug-in hybrid power, as well as possibly a diesel variant. A muscular SQ9 model with a twin-turbo V8 is also certainly on the cards. There is no sign yet, however, of an all-electric model to rival the forthcoming Range Rover Electric.

If you’re after a new luxury car – or any type of new car, for that matter – the Auto Express Buy a Car service has great deals on all the latest models, regardless of whether you’re looking to buy, finance or lease.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Tom Jervis
Consumer reporter

Tom is Auto Express' Consumer reporter, meaning he spends his time investigating the stories that matter to all motorists - enthusiasts or otherwise. An ex-BBC journalist and Multimedia Journalism graduate, Tom previously wrote for partner sites Carbuyer and DrivingElectric and you may also spot him presenting videos for the Auto Express social media channels.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best used luxury cars to buy 2026
Best used luxury cars - header image

Best used luxury cars to buy 2026

An ultra-comfortable ride and a premium driving experience can be yours with the best used luxury cars
Best cars & vans
19 Nov 2025
Used Car Hunter: high-class luxury cars for £35,000
Used Car Hunter - luxury saloons, header image

Used Car Hunter: high-class luxury cars for £35,000

Our Car Hunter has a £35,000 budget for a luxury saloon that isn’t a Mercedes S-Class
Features
30 Jun 2025
Best cars for over £20,000
Best used cars for over £20,000 - header image

Best cars for over £20,000

Got a budget of more than £20,000 to spend on a new car? You may want to check out these excellent used buys first
Best cars & vans
12 Mar 2025

Most Popular

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers
Jaecoo 7 - front action

Jaecoo 7 recalled: a quarter of all brand’s 2025 UK cars going back to dealers

The Chinese brand has initiated a recall for roughly 7,500 Jaecoo 7 models due to an incorrectly attached wiring harness clip
News
6 Mar 2026
Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else
Vauxhall Grandland - lights on

Are car headlights too bright? How hi-tech LED lights prioritise the driver but risk dazzling everyone else

LED headlamps on cars may improve visibility at night, but some people say they’re too bright. We investigate the issue and what can be done
Features
9 Mar 2026
New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech
Mercedes GLA exclusive image - front

New Mercedes GLA to challenge compact SUV elite with cutting-edge CLA tech

Our exclusive image previews how the Mk3 Mercedes GLA will look when it arrives later this year
News
9 Mar 2026

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content