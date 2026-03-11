The Audi A8 is officially dead. The German manufacturer’s limousine has graced UK roads since the mid-nineties across four distinct generations, but has now been cancelled as Audi plans to take on the luxury car market with a plush SUV instead.

At the time of writing, the Audi A8 is still available to configure on Audi’s website but insiders have told Auto Express that production has recently ended, with order books having closed in February 2026. Some dealers may still have stock if you’re desperate to get in before the very end, though.

At the end of the A8’s life, only the 282bhp 3.0-litre V6 diesel engine was offered, alongside the 4.0-litre petrol V8 in the range-topping S8 model. This is in stark contrast to its main rival, the BMW 7 Series, which is due for an update soon and continues to be sold in both plug-in hybrid and full-electric i7 guises.

For those looking for a luxurious Audi experience, the main choices are now the smaller hybrid-powered Audi A6, or the sportier all-electric e-tron GT. Then you have the Q7 and Q8 SUV models. More choice is on the horizon, though, as Audi is preparing to launch its all-new Q9 luxury SUV which will act as the firm’s rival to the likes of the Range Rover and Mercedes GLS.

Unlike the A8, we expect that the Audi Q9 will be offered with either petrol or plug-in hybrid power, as well as possibly a diesel variant. A muscular SQ9 model with a twin-turbo V8 is also certainly on the cards. There is no sign yet, however, of an all-electric model to rival the forthcoming Range Rover Electric.

