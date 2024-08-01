Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets dramatic new look as part of 2025 facelift
Hyundai’s eccentric Ioniq 6 ‘streamliner’ electric saloon has leapfrogged the Ioniq 5 to be given a substantial update
Hyundai has revealed an early facelift for the Ioniq 6 saloon, bringing with it a dramatic new design that should help the car find a wider customer base. Revealed at the 2025 Seoul Mobility show, the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been shown in two forms – base and the sporty N Line – with the latter previewing the long-awaited Ioniq 6 N that will share many of the same design elements.
The changes start with a totally new front end that replaces the previously rounded headlamps with a new set-up of slim daytime running lights in their own housing, with the main headlamps hidden away in a gloss-black lower bumper. This doesn’t just make the latest Ioniq 6 look a little sleeker, but gives the bonnet a sharper edge and a more aggressive face.
From here, the base car features a subtle opening that’s much cleaner than the previous model, integrating active aero shutters and a contrasting silver lip. This is matched to fresh wheel designs, which have a more aero-focused design, and new lower skirts in a contrasting grey colour, rather than the high silver of some previous versions.
The N-Line takes a more aggressive approach, with silver pinstriping along the car’s sills and front splitter, plus a set of contrasting upward-angled fins that are similar to those found on the Ioniq 5 N. Hyundai has also fitted gloss-black lower sections on the front and rear doors, plus another new wheel design.
Something else missing is the Ioniq 6’s controversial upper spoiler, which has been replaced with a larger single ducktail mounted above the rear light bar. Hyundai says this has been done to streamline the car’s design and give it a cleaner look from the rear.
N-Line models should also incorporate a new rear end that swaps out the standard car’s ice cube tray-like rear lights for a gloss-black bar with fewer lighting points. The previous version’s clear ducktail spoiler and third brake light arrangement has been retained, but this isn’t likely to be shared with the full-fat N; that model will probably pick up a stacked rear wing to improve high-speed stability instead.
Hyundai has also subtly updated the car’s interior with new colour and trim options. The former car’s twin 12.3-inch display set-up has been retained, with the optional inclusion of side-view cameras in place of mirrors. Hyundai hasn’t given up on physical controls for the air-conditioning and heater controls.
Hyundai has also shown off some interior pictures that reveal a new dashboard with a plush-finished passenger side. The former car’s twin 12.3-inch display set-up will be retained, only this time all Ioniq 6 models will feature side-view cameras in place of mirrors, which have been more deftly integrated into the main infotainment housing. Hyundai hasn’t given up on physical controls for the air-conditioning and heater controls, and there’s a new centre console that’s now separated from the main dash.
There are no specifics regarding the powertrains yet, but we suspect these won’t be dramatically changed compared with the current model. Expect a range of two battery sizes and single or dual-motor layouts, not including the incoming 6 N. Range should remain roughly the same as before, if not improved thanks to the slick new front end, with the most efficient long-range single-motor variants reaching up to 338 miles from a 77.4kWh battery pack.
UK prices and specifications are still to be confirmed, because the new Ioniq 6 still has a few months to go before it will be put into series production and available to order in the UK and Europe. When it does, it will have a tough range of rivals to compete with.
