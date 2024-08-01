Hyundai Ioniq 6 gets dramatic new look as part of 2025 facelift

Something else missing is the Ioniq 6’s controversial upper spoiler, which has been replaced with a larger single ducktail mounted above the rear light bar. Hyundai says this has been done to streamline the car’s design and give it a cleaner look from the rear.

Advertisement - Article continues below

N-Line models should also incorporate a new rear end that swaps out the standard car’s ice cube tray-like rear lights for a gloss-black bar with fewer lighting points. The previous version’s clear ducktail spoiler and third brake light arrangement has been retained, but this isn’t likely to be shared with the full-fat N; that model will probably pick up a stacked rear wing to improve high-speed stability instead.

Hyundai has also subtly updated the car’s interior with new colour and trim options. The former car’s twin 12.3-inch display set-up has been retained, with the optional inclusion of side-view cameras in place of mirrors. Hyundai hasn’t given up on physical controls for the air-conditioning and heater controls.

Hyundai has also shown off some interior pictures that reveal a new dashboard with a plush-finished passenger side. The former car’s twin 12.3-inch display set-up will be retained, only this time all Ioniq 6 models will feature side-view cameras in place of mirrors, which have been more deftly integrated into the main infotainment housing. Hyundai hasn’t given up on physical controls for the air-conditioning and heater controls, and there’s a new centre console that’s now separated from the main dash.

There are no specifics regarding the powertrains yet, but we suspect these won’t be dramatically changed compared with the current model. Expect a range of two battery sizes and single or dual-motor layouts, not including the incoming 6 N. Range should remain roughly the same as before, if not improved thanks to the slick new front end, with the most efficient long-range single-motor variants reaching up to 338 miles from a 77.4kWh battery pack.

UK prices and specifications are still to be confirmed, because the new Ioniq 6 still has a few months to go before it will be put into series production and available to order in the UK and Europe. When it does, it will have a tough range of rivals to compete with.

BUY A NEW HYUNDAI IONIQ 6 NOW

Click here for our list of the longest-range electric cars...