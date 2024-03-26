Ford Explorer review

Quick verdict

Ford has brought back the Explorer name and borrowed the Volkswagen MEB platform but the resulting Ford Explorer feels like a fresh start in the EV space for the brand. Efficient with long range figures, a practical interior and a well-judged driving experience, it can mix-it with the top mid-size electric SUVs on today’s market. Only some ambitious pricing and a few control interface niggles really hold it back.

Key specs Fuel type Electric Body style SUV Powertrain 52kWh Standard Range rear-wheel drive

77kWh Extended Range rear-wheel drive

79kWh Extended Range four-wheel drive Safety Not yet NCAP tested Warranty 3yrs/60,000 miles

Battery and electric motor 8yrs/100,000 miles

Ford Explorer: price, specs and rivals

Ford is finally getting serious about electric cars, and has plenty of catching up to do with the new Explorer. That’s the positive angle on this new Ford EV. The detractors would say that a revamped Volkswagen ID.4 - not the most sparkling of EVs to start with - and the resurrection of another old brand name previously seen on a larger SUV, and predominantly in the States, doesn’t exactly scream of a new beginning. And that’s before you mention the delays to a car that finally emerged around nine months later than initially hoped, as Ford held off on the launch until battery tech was where it wanted it to be.

This is Ford’s second proper production EV, joining the Mustang Mach-E and glossing over the electric Focus that it never really got behind, and the Explorer name returns having been sold in the UK between 1997 and 2001, although in America the nameplate has been a constant since 1990, where it became the best-selling SUV of all time in 2020.