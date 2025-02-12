Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Audi Q4 e-tron 40 is coming to UK as new entry-level version of electric SUV

The 40 variant adds a smaller battery to the Q4 e-tron range, and will go on sale here by summer

By:Alastair Crooks
12 Feb 2025
New Audi Q4 e-tron 40 - front 3/44

The Q4 e-tron is Audi’s best-selling EV, with almost 108,000 finding buyers in 2024 – and now there’s a new base variant coming called the 40 that aims to further extend the appeal of the firm’s entry-level electric car.

Sitting beneath the current entry Q4 e-tron 45, the 40 will get a smaller battery, a less powerful electric motor and, we suspect, a chunky price cut when it arrives in the UK – which is likely to be before summer. 

Previously, it was thought that the Q4 e-tron 35 would return to the ranks, having briefly been on sale in 2022 during the Q4 e-tron’s original release in the UK market. 

Specifications for the UK Q4 e-tron 40 are yet to be fully revealed, but they’ll align closely to the German-market version. There, the Q4 e-tron 40 uses a 63kWh battery pack instead of the 82kWh unit in the 45 and 50. This means there’s a 263-mile range, compared with the Q4 e-tron 45 Sport’s 342-mile maximum – although wheel sizes and trims are still undecided for the UK Q4 e-tron 40, which should have a slight impact on range. 

The 40 variant is powered by a 201bhp electric motor on the rear axle which, in Germany, propels the Q4 e-tron from 0-62mph in 8.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 99mph – 1.4 seconds and 13mph off the 45 respectively. Again, these figures are subject to change for the UK production model. 

Something that shouldn’t change when the Q4 e-tron 40 comes to the UK is its charging capability. The model can take a 165kW charge rate (more than the 45 non-quattro’s 135kW) for a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in 24 minutes – four minutes quicker than the 45. 

Pricing of the Q4 e-tron 40 in Germany starts at 46,150 euros (roughly £38,500), which could mean a significant decrease over the current cheapest Q4 e-tron on sale here at £50,440. The Sportback coupé-SUV variant starts at 2,000 euros more.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

