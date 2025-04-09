£10,525 deposit contribution across the whole Q4 e-tron range

The Audi Q4 e-tron is Audi’s take on the same VW Group mid-size electric SUV formula that also brings us the Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID.4. That means it’s a more upmarket proposition than its relatives and, usually, quite a bit more expensive. But, like most car manufacturers at the moment, Audi is very keen to sell electric cars and to that end, it’s offering an eye-catching £10,525 deposit contribution to anyone buying a Q4 e-tron on PCP finance.

The deal, which is available now by speccing your Q4 through the Auto Express Find a Car service, means that you can buy an entry-level Sport 40 model for a £9,361 deposit and £362 per month over 47 months. The APR is a slightly less attractive 6.9%, but that generous deposit contribution makes this a very attractive way to own Audi’s classy EV. At the end of the 48-month contract, the PCP deal allows you to pay a £16,281 balloon payment to own the car, hand it back or use the equity in the deal to get a new Audi.

That’s not the extent of the sweeteners Audi is putting on the table, either. The German brand is also throwing in a free Ohme wallbox charger worth £999 or the option of having a further £500 discount from the list price of the car - whichever you prefer. The final cherry on the cake is 30,000 miles of free charging over three years if you also take out a home electricity contract with OVO Energy.

The deposit contribution offer applies across the full Q4 range, so you can spec your preferred model. The Audi is generally a very polished prospect with a typically high-class interior and a slick control interface. It’s also a practical family car with good rear-seat space and a 520-litre boot. Things can get quite pricey at the top of the range, though, so we think the best value comes in the lower-spec cars – especially with the sports suspension on the high-spec S line trim level being quite firm.

To get your hands on an Audi Q4 e-tron with a £10,525 helping hand from Audi, simply spec your car on the Auto Express Find a Car service, and local dealers will be in touch with their best offers.

