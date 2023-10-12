Volkswagen ID.5 updated as mid-size electric SUV wars intensify

The Volkswagen ID.5 has received several significant upgrades in the hope of making the electric coupe-SUV more competitive against similarly sleek family EVs like the Nissan Ariya, Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E.

The ID.5 line-up is also being slimmed down for 2024, including the removal of the somewhat sluggish 172bhp base model, among others. The updated ID.5 is now available to order in the UK, with buyers offered a choice of only two models: the rear-drive ID.5 Pro, and the all-wheel drive ID.5 GTX.

The new ID.5 Pro features one electric motor that produces 282bhp and 535Nm of torque – 110bhp more than the out-going ID.5 Pro, and 82bhp up on the now-discontinued ID.5 Pro Performance, plus 75 per cent more torque than both. No official 0-62mph time has been revealed for the new ID.5 Pro, but we expect it’ll be a good deal quicker than its predecessor which could do the same sprint in 8.4 seconds.

The all-wheel drive ID.5 GTX is sticking around and gets an extra 40bhp, increasing the combined power output of its dual-motor setup from 295bhp to 335bhp. Thanks to the extra oomph, VW has managed to cut the 0-62mph time for the ID.5 GTX down to 5.4 seconds. The 112mph top speed remains the same, though the ID.5 Pro’s has been increased to match it.