New BMW iX M70 review: a great EV just got even better

That M70 gets a fairly serious powertrain, too. Its twin motor set-up offers up 650bhp and a mind-bending 1,100Nm of torque; this is the same torque figure as the outgoing M60, but there’s an extra 31bhp to play with. Engage launch control, and it’ll throw its weight – all 2,580kg of it – from 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds.

On the road, it feels every bit as quick as those numbers suggest, and that acceleration feels all the more surreal when there’s so little drama elsewhere. This is one of the quietest, most refined cars money can buy, after all.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The iX manages to maintain its true party piece, however, which is how it can combine this performance and refinement without feeling all at sea through the corners. Yes, on the challenging, twisty roads that snake up into the hills around our Barcelona test route, that weight is ever-present, but it feels no more chunky than a decent-sized executive saloon would in most situations. Four-wheel steering, air-suspension and, in the case of the M70, M-specific tuning for the anti-roll bars, steering and brakes, make it feel incredibly agile for a car of its size.

We couldn’t give a truly definitive comment on the ride comfort in Spain, as the roads were generally much smoother than much of what we find in the UK. However, our initial impressions suggest that the M70 won’t be too different from the outgoing M60; still very comfortable in other words, but not quite as silken as the standard iX models.

Likewise, we’ll have to reserve our judgement on the supposed efficiency improvements until we get back to the UK, because our twisty test routes weren’t particularly conclusive. It’s fair to say that efficiency wasn’t a former iX strong point, however, so any improvement would be welcome.

And really, that’s where our money would still go. Prices for the xDrive45 start from £75,305; while that’s a little up on its predecessor, the significant boost in range makes it entirely justified. That price also remains much lower than the other options in the range.

You’ll really need to do lots of long trips to justify the extra range potential of the xDrive60 when it starts from £93,105, while the M70 costs from £114,205. Given the EQE ranges from £75,495 to £124,995, we think the choice between the two has become even more clear.

Model: BMW iX M70 Price: £114,205 Powertrain: 2x e-motors, 108.9kWh battery Power/torque: 650bhp/1,100Nm Transmission: Single-speed, four-wheel drive 0-62mph: 3.8 seconds Top speed: 155 mph Range: 373 miles Charging: 195kW (10-80% in 35 minutes) Size (L/W/H): 4,965/1,970/1,695mm On sale: Now

CHECK OUT OUR BMW IX DEALS