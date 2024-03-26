New Mercedes G-Class facelift retains retro design but gains electrification

The Mercedes G-Class (or G-Wagen) has been around for 45 years now, and while its the second longest-serving name within the maker’s current line-up (after the SL), it’s only had two significant revisions in its entire lifetime – with the current car now getting a facelift for 2024.

Having arrived in 2018, the second-generation G-Class faced a monumental challenge to replicate the old-school charm of the original, while also bringing it bang up to date. It succeeded; Mercedes built the 300,000th G-Class in 2017, but just last year passed half-a-million units.

Image is, of course, a big reason why the G-Class has become so popular. So for this new model, Mercedes has kept the exterior tweaks to a minimum. There are now four louvres within the grille instead of three, and the front bumpers include a new lower trim Mercedes calls a ‘squircle’. The A-pillar receives extra cladding, and there’s a lip on top of the windscreen for improved noise isolation. To the back there’s a new rear camera with its own washer jet.

Other markets will get a broader trim line-up, but the UK is likely only to be offered AMG Line guise, with a choice of mild-hybrid six-cylinder G 450 d and G 500 petrol engines. The petrol car is is more economical than before; Merc claims 25.9mpg, compared with the old V8’s 18.5mpg. The diesel has a 3.0-litre, straight-six diesel which also gets mild-hybrid technology. There's a bump of 20bhp to 362bhp and 50Nm of torque to 750Nm - resulting in a name change from G 400 d to G 450 d. The G 500 petrol gets 442bhp and 560Nm of torque.

The AMG-developed G 63 is retained and sits on top of the G-Class lineup. It keeps a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, also now fitted with a mild-hybrid system. There’s 585bhp and 850Nm available (up from 577bhp), although the 0-62mph time of 4.3 seconds is four-tenths slower than before. The new AMG ‘Active Ride Control’ is an optional extra with hydraulic body roll stability and adaptive damping which makes the G 63’s performance “more tangible” according to brand bosses. Michael Schiebe, Head of Mercedes G-Class and Maybach, says the new suspension “combines agility, driving dynamics and comfort. We are catering even more to our customers’ wishes; the G 63 is more AMG than ever before”.