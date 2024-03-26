Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Mercedes G-Class facelift retains retro design but gains electrification

The iconic Mercedes G-Class off-roader has been updated with a new range of powertrains and a subtly tweaked look

by: Jordan Katsianis, Alastair Crooks
26 Mar 2024
Mercedes-AMG G 63 - front20

The Mercedes G-Class (or G-Wagen) has been around for 45 years now, and while its the second longest-serving name within the maker’s current line-up (after the SL), it’s only had two significant revisions in its entire lifetime – with the current car now getting a facelift for 2024.

Having arrived in 2018, the second-generation G-Class faced a monumental challenge to replicate the old-school charm of the original, while also bringing it bang up to date. It succeeded; Mercedes built the 300,000th G-Class in 2017, but just last year passed half-a-million units. 

Image is, of course, a big reason why the G-Class has become so popular. So for this new model, Mercedes has kept the exterior tweaks to a minimum. There are now four louvres within the grille instead of three, and the front bumpers include a new lower trim Mercedes calls a ‘squircle’. The A-pillar receives extra cladding, and there’s a lip on top of the windscreen for improved noise isolation. To the back there’s a new rear camera with its own washer jet. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Other markets will get a broader trim line-up, but the UK is likely only to be offered AMG Line guise, with a choice of mild-hybrid six-cylinder G 450 d and G 500 petrol engines. The petrol car is is more economical than before; Merc claims 25.9mpg, compared with the old V8’s 18.5mpg. The diesel has a 3.0-litre, straight-six diesel which also gets mild-hybrid technology. There's a bump of 20bhp to 362bhp and 50Nm of torque to 750Nm - resulting in a name change from G 400 d to G 450 d. The G 500 petrol gets 442bhp and 560Nm of torque. 

Mercedes-AMG G 63 - rear20

The AMG-developed G 63 is retained and sits on top of the G-Class lineup. It keeps a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8, also now fitted with a mild-hybrid system. There’s 585bhp and 850Nm available (up from 577bhp), although the 0-62mph time of 4.3 seconds is four-tenths slower than before. The new AMG ‘Active Ride Control’ is an optional extra with hydraulic body roll stability and adaptive damping which makes the G 63’s performance “more tangible” according to brand bosses. Michael Schiebe, Head of Mercedes G-Class and Maybach, says the new suspension “combines agility, driving dynamics and comfort. We are catering even more to our customers’ wishes; the G 63 is more AMG than ever before”.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

All cars will come with 20-inch wheels and a sports steering wheel, plus dual 12.3-inch screens – now fitted with the latest MBUX infotainment system. Physical changes include a new touchpad on the centre console, while keyless will be available on the G for the first time. 

Mercedes has looked to retain the G-Wagen’s legendary status and make the 2024 model even more capable off road. There are new ‘Trail’, ‘Rock’ and ‘Sand’ driving modes, three mechanical differential locks and the combination of double wishbone front suspension and a rigid rear axle. The adaptive suspension set up is now standard across the range. 

The ‘Offroad Cockpit’ is new as well. It adds key data for off-roading to the screen with things like altitude and steering angle, plus readouts for power, torque, tyre pressure and differential temperatures. The G-Class also gets a ‘transparent bonnet’, which works with the 360-degree camera to provide an unobstructed forward view.

Pricing will be announced soon, and while the current G-Class starts from just over £130,000 in diesel form, the new car should easily eclipse that. An electric EQ G-Class is expected to break cover in the coming weeks, providing competition for the BMW iX and Lotus Eletre.

Click here for our list of the best luxury SUVs...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Mercedes G-Class prototype review: mild-hybrid power suits the G 450 d
Mercedes G-Class prototype - front
Road tests

New Mercedes G-Class prototype review: mild-hybrid power suits the G 450 d

The iconic Mercedes G-Class gets a new mild-hybrid diesel engine and an updated MBUX user interface   
15 Mar 2024
Top 10 best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2024
Best 4x4s and off-road cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best 4x4s and off-road cars to buy 2024

After a four-wheel-drive vehicle with a bit more off-road clout than the average SUV? Our top 10 best 4x4s list has you covered…
19 Jan 2024
New Mercedes EQG: all-electric 4x4 busts a move on the Las Vegas Strip
Mercedes EQG in Las Vegas
News

New Mercedes EQG: all-electric 4x4 busts a move on the Las Vegas Strip

The electric alternative to the iconic Mercedes G-Class is due to be unveiled in 2024
11 Jan 2024
New small Mercedes G-Class to arrive with all-electric power
Small Mercedes G-Class teaser
News

New small Mercedes G-Class to arrive with all-electric power

The “Little G” will join the Mercedes range and has been teased ahead of its official arrival
5 Sep 2023

Most Popular

New Volkswagen Golf Black Edition 2024 review: budget GTI hits the right notes
Volkswagen Golf Black Edition - front
Road tests

New Volkswagen Golf Black Edition 2024 review: budget GTI hits the right notes

The current Volkswagen Golf Mk8 signs off in semi-sporty style
23 Mar 2024
“The Dacia Spring might be as significant in the 21st century as the Citroen 2CV and VW Beetle were in the 20th”
Dacia Spring - opinion 2024
Opinion

“The Dacia Spring might be as significant in the 21st century as the Citroen 2CV and VW Beetle were in the 20th”

Mike Rutherford thinks many other manufacturers will have to follow the example set by Renault and Dacia when it comes to EVs
24 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Renault Arkana hybrid coupe-SUV for less than a trip to the cinema
Renault Arkana header image
News

Car Deal of the Day: Renault Arkana hybrid coupe-SUV for less than a trip to the cinema

0% APR on a £30-per-month PCP deal from Renault is our Car Deal of the Day for 23 March, however, it does require a very big deposit
23 Mar 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content