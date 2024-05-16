‘Wake up to hydrogen and other EV alternatives’, Ineos boss tells government

Until that’s sorted, any FCEV passenger cars remain a pipe-dream here, albeit a dream that’s increasingly realistic in terms of the maturing technology. We drove a BMW iX5 FCEV last year that’s to all intents and purposes production-ready, and the Grenadier, while still clearly a development hack, uses the same core hardware to good effect.

So there’s a 115kW fuel cell stack shoehorned under the bonnet, a battery sitting in the boot (production variants would stow the battery under the boot floor), and three electric motors for drive. A single motor drives a basically standard locking differential on the front axle, while two motors take care of business at the back end, driving half-shafts that lie alongside a beam axle - a set-up that project engineering chief Pamela Amann describes as a variation on the De Dion axle theme.

Between the chassis rails, two carbonfibre hydrogen tanks hold 2kgs of gas each, but that would be upped to 6 or 8kgs in production to deliver a 300-mile range. Addressing concerns about durability, Amann tells us the tanks are so robust and stiff they could easily be used to strengthen the chassis itself.

With no mechanical central or rear diffs, the FCEV Grenadier relies on electronic tech for functions such as hill descent control, via the brakes and a level of battery re-gen that produces enough retardation when lifting off the accelerator to allow one-pedal driving. Amann controls the systems separately via a remote touchscreen in the prototype, but for production she thinks a steering wheel paddle system is more likely.

There’s no doubting the power of the FCEV, which handled an extreme 60 per cent slope with aplomb in our short test, while the EV power delivery was arguably even more impressive than the already smooth response of the BMW-powered production variants. Under way, the silence of most of the powertrain highlighted a whine from the front differential that’s usually masked by engine noise, but Amann confirmed there’s been no work applied to the prototype from an NVH point of view. That will come on the journey to production, but for now the signs are that a Grenadier FCEV will have a similarly unflappable and capable character as its ICE siblings

Talking of production, Amann confesses she worked for Mercedes on its fuel cell projects directly out of University in 2002. “I was really young, and honestly thought the technology would be ready in the next five years,” she laughs. “It turned out not to be that easy, but I truly believe that hydrogen will be the most important energy storage system of this century.”

