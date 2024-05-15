Limited edition Ineos Grenadier 1924 celebrates 100 years of Belstaff

The world of fashion and cars are colliding once again, this time with a limited edition version of the Ineos Grenadier 4x4 that celebrates the centenary of iconic British jacket maker Belstaff.

The new Ineos Grenadier 1924 isn’t some random collaboration though, as both the 4x4 maker Ineos Automotive and Belstaff are owned by billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Plus, the two trim level options for the car offered since launch – Trailmaster and Fieldmaster – are names of Belstaff’s most famous jacket designs.

Anyway, the Grenadier 1924 stands out thanks to a unique ‘Magic Mushroom’ paint colour – yes, that really is the name. It’s contrasted by ‘Inky Black’ roof and other exterior detailing, including the dechromed black grille. There’s also dark grey skid plates at the front and rear, and an exclusive set of two-tone diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Grenadier 1924 also features some unique badging, including one at the base of the windscreen with the Belstaff logo and each car’s exact production number, as just 1,924 examples of this special edition are being produced.

The interior is based on the more plush Fieldmaster edition of the regular Grenadier Station Wagon, so there are two openable ‘safari windows’ above the driver and front passenger, heated front seats, a rear-view camera and a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

But the Grenadier 1924 distinguishes itself with a unique dark green finish on the dashboard, centre console and overhead control panel, plus other surfaces, too. The steering wheel, handbrake and passenger grab handle are trimmed in black saddle leather.

The Grenadier 1924 will be offered with the company’s two BMW-sourced 3.0-litre engines, one petrol and one diesel, both mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox and permanent four-wheel drive system. The diesel produces 246bhp and 550Nm of torque, while the petrol motor delivers 282bhp and 450Nm.

The Ineos Grenadier 1924 will make its public debut at a centenary event for Belstaff on 24 May, before order books open on 26 June. Pricing will be announced soon.

Click here for our list of the best SUVs...