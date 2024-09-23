New Land Rover Defender Eivissa is going to Ibiza

Land Rover has built some special edition ‘Eivissa’ Defenders to celebrate the island of Ibiza. Two versions will be offered, which are based on the 90 and 110 bodystyles with bespoke badging and colours.

The Land Rover Defender is known all over the world thanks to its robustness and off-road ability, but while you might find a few classic Defenders in the suitable soft-top body style dotted around Ibiza, there’s only a tenuous link between the current Defender and the island.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Defender Eivissas (the Catalan name for Ibiza) “are inspired by the Ibizan lifestyle and its unique atmosphere,” according to Land Rover. “Ibiza is known for its vibrant nightlife and deep connection to nature - reflecting the many facets of Defender.”

The brand claims the Defender 90 Eivissa Noontide is the “ideal companion for sunny days in Ibiza”. It is inspired by the island’s blue sky, with accents and wheels painted white to mimic the houses on the Mediterranean island.

The 110 Eivissa Sunrise gets a yellow paint finish instead, combined with black wheel and accents in place of the Noontide’s white trim. Specifications and pricing on both cars haven’t been revealed, although they look to be far from standard given the 20-inch wheels and fabric roof on the 110.

The Defender Eivissas will be made available to special guests of Land Rover at an event called ‘Destination Defender’ in Ibiza throughout September. These people will take part in activities such as hiking, yoga, DJ-ing and even litter-picking. The idea behind just six units of the Defender Eivissa (three of each trim) is based on an old Phoenician colony that settled on the island and linked the number six to their god, Bes, who was associated with protection, fertility and domestic well-being.

Want the latest car news in your inbox? Sign up to the free Auto Express email newsletter...