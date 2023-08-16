New baby Land Rover Defender Sport on the way and we’ve spotted it testing

Rock-solid evidence of a new version of the Land Rover Defender has now come to light with the first on-road prototypes spotted ahead of a likely reveal next year. This more urban-focused model won’t just be smaller than the existing Defender, it will also feature an all-electric powertrain.

The new model is one of six that JLR will launch by 2026, expanding the phenomenally successful Defender range with a smaller and more accessible version akin to the Discovery and Range Rover Sport models. We asked the company for clarification, but it said: “JLR does not comment on future product programmes or speculation.”

From the pictures, though, we can now reveal much about the direction Land Rover will take with the Defender Sport, starting with a set of proportions that are in line with the current Defender. These can be seen in the short rear overhang, oblong wheelarches and a very upright rear screen.

It’s not yet clear from this prototype whether the tailgate will revert to a traditional upward-opening design, or retain the side-opening layout of the full-size Defender. But whichever it is, the cabin should yield impressive interior space considering the car’s footprint.

There are some differences that mark this car out as less off-road focused, though, because the front end doesn’t look quite as bluff, nor does the front bumper look to allow quite the same approach angle. There are a few other details that can be picked out from underneath the camouflage, too, such as thinner horizontal headlights and a new design of flush-fitting door handles.