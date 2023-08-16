Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

News

New baby Land Rover Defender Sport on the way and we’ve spotted it testing

A new, smaller and all-electric version of the Defender is on its way

By:Jordan Katsianis, Paul Adam
7 Apr 2025
Baby Electric Land Rover Defender Sport - front 3/48

Rock-solid evidence of a new version of the Land Rover Defender has now come to light with the first on-road prototypes spotted ahead of a likely reveal next year. This more urban-focused model won’t just be smaller than the existing Defender, it will also feature an all-electric powertrain.  

The new model is one of six that JLR will launch by 2026, expanding the phenomenally successful Defender range with a smaller and more accessible version akin to the Discovery and Range Rover Sport models. We asked the company for clarification, but it said: “JLR does not comment on future product programmes or speculation.”

From the pictures, though, we can now reveal much about the direction Land Rover will take with the Defender Sport, starting with a set of proportions that are in line with the current Defender. These can be seen in the short rear overhang, oblong wheelarches and a very upright rear screen. 

It’s not yet clear from this prototype whether the tailgate will revert to a traditional upward-opening design, or retain the side-opening layout of the full-size Defender. But whichever it is, the cabin should yield impressive interior space considering the car’s footprint.

There are some differences that mark this car out as less off-road focused, though, because the front end doesn’t look quite as bluff, nor does the front bumper look to allow quite the same approach angle. There are a few other details that can be picked out from underneath the camouflage, too, such as thinner horizontal headlights and a new design of flush-fitting door handles. 

Under the skin, the new Defender Sport will likely adopt the brand-new Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA), which is well suited to delivering an all-electric compact Defender model alongside with a future electric version of the full-size car. 

Forthcoming Velar and Evoque models are also expected to make use of the EMA platform. The former has already been spotted flaunting a very sleek silhouette and aggressive proportions, which will cater to Land Rover customers who are after a more distinctive or dynamic form of electric SUV

Baby Electric Land Rover Defender Sport - rear 3/4

“We are looking at creating other vehicles within the Defender family. I would have thought by this time next Global Media Day we'll be clear on what we are comfortable with producing off EMA,” said JLR CEO, Adrian Mardell in his exclusive interview with Auto Express in 2023.

Unfortunately there’s no sense of whether Land Rover will water down its BEV strategy for this new model, despite stalling demand for electric cars around the world. 

And although the current Defender has been a sales success, an extra iteration of the iconic 4x4 could further eat into the sales of the Discovery, which has struggled to match the Defender’s appeal.

While JLR concentrates its efforts on Range Rover and Defender products, it may mean we’ll have to wait and see how the company approaches reinventing the Discovery - although it claims that EMA is flexible enough to accommodate a three-row, seven-seat family vehicle.

