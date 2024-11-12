Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Hot Land Rover Defender Octa in high demand with close to 3,000 orders at £150,000 each

Buyers aren’t being deterred by the hefty asking price for the most powerful Defender yet, with 2,900 already signing up worldwide

By:Paul Barker
12 Nov 2024
Land Rover Defender Octa - front action

Land Rover parent firm JLR has confirmed that it has taken more than 2,900 orders for its new range-topping Defender Octa, ahead of deliveries kicking off next year. 

Described as a “no compromises” Defender, the 626bhp V8 off-roader has been developed to work equally well as a high-performance SUV on- and off-road. Improved approach and departure angles together with increased wading depths dovetail with the car’s 3.8-second 0-62mph time in what is the most powerful Land Rover Defender to ever make production.

“We want it to be as fun on the Stelvio Pass as it would be on a Dakar Rally stage,” JLR’s Director of Special Vehicle Operations Jamal Hameedi told Auto Express at the car’s unveiling earlier this year. Pricing kicks off at £145,300 for the regular model, while the Edition 1 costs £160,800. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

JLR also said that it has a waiting list of over 48,000 clients signed up worldwide for the Range Rover Electric, which will come to market in 2025. In the brand’s 2025 Q2 financial results, it revealed that it has sold five Range Rover Sport SV Celestial models at around £215,000 each, and in India 12 special Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition cars found homes at £455,000 each. 

JLR has announced an eighth successive profitable quarter, although pre-tax profit was down 10 per cent on the same period in 2023, to £398m, due to temporary supply constraints on aluminium. But profits for the first half of 2024 were up 25 per cent on H1 2023 to £1.1bn. 

The brand has also invested more than £250m so far, half of the expected total, in its Halewood plant in Merseyside to ready the facility for electric car production. 

Click here for our list of the fastest SUVs in the world...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best snow cars 2024
Best snow cars - header image

Best snow cars 2024

Don’t get caught out in extreme conditions this winter. We’ve picked 10 showroom buys that should keep you safe
Best cars & vans
11 Oct 2024
Best 7-seater cars to buy 2024
Best seven-seater cars - header image

Best 7-seater cars to buy 2024

We pick the best seven-seater cars across a wide range of price points
Best cars & vans
2 Oct 2024
Best diesel cars 2024
Best diesel cars - header image

Best diesel cars 2024

Diesel power strikes a balance between performance and fuel economy, and these are the best diesel cars you can buy
Best cars & vans
24 Sep 2024
New Land Rover Defender Eivissa is going to Ibiza
Land Rover Eivissa 90 - front 3/4 static

New Land Rover Defender Eivissa is going to Ibiza

Just six of these special edition Land Rover Defenders will be built
News
23 Sep 2024

Most Popular

Land Rover’s theft problems subside as stolen car numbers hit three-year low
Land Rover Defender - front tracking

Land Rover’s theft problems subside as stolen car numbers hit three-year low

A package of measures implemented by Jaguar Land Rover to address the issue of its cars being stolen seems to be doing the trick
News
8 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is a bargain at this price

The 2024 Auto Express Performance Car of the Year is now our Deal of the Day for 7 November
News
7 Nov 2024
Car Deal of the Day: newly facelifted BMW 1 Series is a premium hatchback for £294 a month
BMW 1 Series 2024 facelift - front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: newly facelifted BMW 1 Series is a premium hatchback for £294 a month

The BMW 1 Series has been renewed with great handling and build quality – it’s our Deal of the Day for Friday 8 November
News
8 Nov 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content