News

Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection brings Greek mythology to a showroom near you

The new Range Rover Sport SV special edition models look to the cosmos for design inspiration

by: Sam Naylor
25 Jun 2024
Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection12

A set of new special edition trims has been announced for the Range Rover Sport SV that are themed around “ancient mythology and the cosmos”. Five new models will be available for buyers of the Range Rover Sport SV: Gaea, Theia, Io, Vega and Sol.

The Gaea model is based on an Earth theme, as Gaea (or Gaia) is the Greek personification of the planet Earth. It features a matte green paint, carbon-fibre exhaust tips, bronze ceramic brake callipers, a black roof and special badging. There are two interior options: Windsor leather with silver birch wood trim, or a black and grey fabric with black silver birch wood trim.

Theia is the Greek goddess of sight and vision and a mythical planet. This version of the Range Rover Sport SV comes with satin grey metallic paint, 23-inch gold wheels and black brake callipers. The inside gets gloss black trim, beige Windsor leather and a carbon fibre section on the centre console. A ‘pimento’ red leather option is available, too.

Io was one of Zeus’ lovers in Greek mythology and it’s also a moon of Jupiter in real life with over 400 active volcanoes. In the Range Rover Sport SV range, it gets glossy orange exterior paint, carbon-fibre tailpipes, a gloss carbon bonnet finish and 23-inch alloys with silver brake callipers. Inside, there’s a choice of Windsor leather colours, Rosewood finishes and carbon trim pieces.

Vega is a bright blue star and that’s reflected in the trim it shares a name with, which uses blue gloss exterior paint. There’s a carbon finish for the bonnet, yellow brake callipers and 23-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there’s a choice of light or dark leather upholstery, or you can have blue trim, cloth and stitching to match the exterior.

Sol is named after the sun, and gets a gloss yellow paint shade, 23-inch black alloy wheels, carbon-fibre tailpipes, a black roof and blue brake callipers. Inside there’s either a blue leather finish or black cloth with contrasting yellow stitching.

There are no details on pricing yet, but don’t expect these special Range Rover Sports to be cheaper than the base model’s £171,460 figure. The Range Rover Sport SV comes with a 4.4-litre V8 with 626bhp, four-wheel drive and a special suspension set-up. The special edition models will use the same mechanical parts.

