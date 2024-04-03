Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Opinion

“After 12 years and 641 issues, it’s time to say a fond farewell”

Steve Fowler’s time as our editor-in-chief has come to an end, but first he wants to say a few thank yous - starting with one for you

by: Steve Fowler
3 Apr 2024
Opinion - Steve Fowler

I knew that this time would eventually come, but that doesn’t make it any easier. After more than 12-and-a-half years and 641 issues, and with this title in great shape, it’s time for me to say a fond farewell to Auto Express.

I hope you’ll allow me to use my final column to say a few thank-yous – starting with you. Whether you’ve subscribed from day one in 1988, are a more recent member of our subscriber family, or just occasionally dip in and out of our magazine and website, I’m hugely grateful that you’ve given us – and me, in particular – the opportunity to inform, advise and hopefully entertain a bit, too. It’s because of you we’re Britain’s favourite car magazine.

I’ve been so lucky to do a job I could only have dreamed of when I was a lad. I’ve had amazing experiences, driven incredible cars, done fantastic things and met wonderful people. Whatever some say about the car industry, it’s full to the brim with brilliance – superb leaders who give their time so we can bring you their stories. We’ve produced countless world-first exclusives, campaigned tirelessly on behalf of the motorist and given second-to-none advice on how to spend your hard-earned cash.

Our Brit List winners highlight the talent in the UK, starting with Andy Palmer, and including Ian Robertson, Linda Jackson, Duncan Aldred, Mike Manley, Steve Armstrong, Adrian Hallmark and last year’s winner, Rory Harvey, to name a few. And there are plenty of non-Brits who’ve been great to get to know: Elon Musk, Jim Farley, Thomas Schäfer, Klaus Zellmer... I could go on.

The car business is a people business, which brings me to the most important people after my family and close friends: my work family – the Auto Express team. Every one is brilliant, and I’ll miss them. The new editor, Paul Barker, has my best wishes for the future with the best team, the best title and the best readers bar none.

As for me, I’m excited by what lies ahead – and if you’d like to stay in touch, I’m an easy guy to find! Thanks to you all.

  • Cars
Steve Fowler
Editor-in-chief

Steve Fowler has been editor-in-chief of Auto Express since 2011 and is responsible for all editorial content across the website and magazine. He has previously edited What Car?, Autocar and What Hi-Fi? and has been writing about cars for the best part of 30 years. 

