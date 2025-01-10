The caravan of the future? Pininfarina pens an expanding luxury holiday home you can tow

Pininfarina is a name you’d typically associate with sleek, mid-engined supercar exotica, but the Italian design house is aiming to prove it can do practical stuff too with this - the AI Transformer Home Trailer or ‘AI-THt’ for short.

Created from Pininfarina’s partnership with AC Future - an American firm that builds ‘sustainable, transformer homes’, it not only comes as a towable ‘Home Trailer’ caravan, but also as a static ‘Home Unit’ and a ‘Home Driveable’ vehicle.

The AI-THd (AI Transformer Home Driveable) comes with self-driving technology, though Pininfarina hasn’t said what kind of technical abilities the automated driving function has. There’s also no figures on range or performance just yet. The ‘cockpit’ can be converted into a mobile office or secondary bedroom and with ‘flexible living’ ascribed to the AI-THd, we expect the usual fittings such as a cooker, wash area and living space inside.

An expandable 24-foot home trailer, the AI-THt is essentially a caravan but comes with up to 400 square feet of interior space once fully deployed. To put that into perspective, the average UK home has around 900 square feet.

The static AI-THu ‘Home Unit’ offers the same interior space as the trailer unit, but there’s an additional 40 square-foot outdoor patio. There’s also a living room, office, bedroom and wardrobe inside. Appliances and water heaters can be powered by solar panels on the roof.

Pricing for the Home Unit starts at $98,000 in the US (roughly £80,000 in the UK), with the manufacturer claiming it could be used as a holiday home, Airbnb rental, a summer house or even by the military - although they didn’t elaborate on what the military might do with it.

