New Morgan Supersport name confirmed ahead of flagship sports car’s imminent reveal

Morgan has announced its all-new flagship sports car will be called the Supersport, with the 115-year old marque set to unveil its latest creation on 11 March.

The Morgan Supersport name is new, but is very similar to the ‘Super Sports’ moniker the manufacturer has used in the past, including for a convertible version of the V8-powered Morgan Aeromax.

Of course, Morgan is a brand very proud of its heritage, which is also why the reveal of the Supersport will take place at its headquarters at Pickersleigh Road in Malvern, Worcs, which has been the company’s home since 1914.

We already have a clear idea what the Morgan Supersport will look like, because pictures of a camouflaged prototype were released in January, and we can see the traditional lines of the outgoing Plus Six remain intact.

Although the design is instantly recognisable as a Morgan, the company says it has tried to project “a more contemporary aesthetic and an aerodynamically informed proportion” with the Supersport. Up front there’s the traditional horseshoe grille paired with twin circular lights that look larger than the Plus Six’s, and more akin to those of the exclusive Midsummer speedster.

A cab-back profile with a long bonnet remains, as do the sculpted wheelarches that flow towards those pronounced rear haunches. Some less prominent features, such as the three wipers on a flat windscreen, have been retained, while others, including the vent in the front wing, have been removed.