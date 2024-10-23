Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Morgan Plus Six Pinnacle is a near-£100k limited-run swansong

Only 30 examples of the last-ever Morgan Plus Six will be built, ahead of new flagship due in 2025

By:Richard Ingram
23 Oct 2024
Morgan Plus Six Pinnacle

This is the new Morgan Plus Six Pinnacle: a last-of-the-line swansong for the British maker’s “high-powered” sports cars. It completes a lineage dating back more than 50 years, and precedes the company’s all-new flagship due in 2025.

The Plus Six has only been in production since 2019 – taking the mantle from the Plus 8, which first launched in 1968. Morgan says this special ‘Pinnacle’ variant will showcase the brand’s bespoke abilities, featuring a “curated selection of the most exclusive special options requested by customers”.

Available in a choice of three interior themes, each has been developed in partnership with leather trim specialists Bridge of Weir. Fawn is a “light caramel tan”, while Explore offers a “rich dark brown with pebble grain texture”. The last is dubbed Riviera, and is a soft blue hue. Customers can choose any exterior paint colour including paint to sample, at no additional cost.

Speaking of costs, Morgan has confirmed that prices will start at £96,995 in the UK. It will, according to its maker, be the “final opportunity to purchase a high-capacity Morgan with the traditional wings silhouette”. Just 30 will be built.

All Pinnacles get satin silver wheels, with the colour also featuring on the car’s stone guard, as well as on the dashboard. The Plus Six Pinnacle comes with a polished fuel-filler cap, which compliments the exterior and interior mirrors, and the steering wheel centre.

Elsewhere, the Pinnacle features colour-matched sheepskin carpets, as well as hand-stitched seats with Pinnacle logos. That same logo is inlaid in aluminium on the centre console, which itself is finished in teak veneer matched to parts of the dashboard.

Under the Pinnacle’s bonnet sits the now-familiar 3.0-litre turbocharged six-cylinder engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox driving the rear wheels. While performance figures haven’t been specified, we don’t expect much change from the standard car, which should mean 0-62mph in around 4.2 seconds.

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

