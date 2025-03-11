New Morgan Supersport revealed as £102,000 flagship with straight-six power

At the end of that elegant rear hatch – the Supersport is the first Morgan to feature a boot in a decade – you’ll find LED rear lights and a twin exhaust pipe set-up, which are offered in silver or black. Morgan has also tweaked the active sports exhaust and we can confirm it’s louder than the Plus Six’s, having heard them both fire up in person when we visited the firm’s Malvern factory earlier this year. In addition to the rear hatch, there’s an option to add an aluminium luggage rack, which is available in satin silver or dark grey.

The Supersport comes with either a soft-top or a hard-top, although these are both completely interchangeable and can be specified on one single car. The soft-top’s material is mohair and can be had in a variety of colours, along with a cover for added protection. Finished in matching body paint, the hard-top weighs 19.7kg thanks to being made from carbon-fibre. A core design trait of the Plus Six was the removable ‘sidescreens’ that mount on top of the doors. This has been retained for the Supersport, with the structure improved to offer better fitment and sealing. They still work in the same way ,with an interior latch allowing for removal. The mohair section of the screen is also matched to the colour of the soft-top roof.

Interior and tech

When we saw the covers come off the Supersport, we were able to sit inside the new Morgan. What is immediately obvious is that the company has tried to make its new offering more ergonomic while maintaining classic styling cues.

The dash layout will be familiar to anyone that’s sat in a Plus Six, with beautifully made Smiths dials front and centre. There’s still a rather modern-looking and chunky steering wheel and the BMW automatic gear selector sticks out of the centre console as before, giving you more than a hint as to the Supersport’s Bavarian powertrain. There’s a new slot just ahead of the gear selector, however, which can house and wirelessly charge your smartphone. The Supersport is also the first Morgan to feature hands-free calling with Bluetooth connectivity. There are also new doors with revised speakers for a Sennheiser sound system and the wooden trim can be had in 11 different finishes.

Powertrain and specs

A development on the old ‘CX’, the Supersport sits on the ‘CVX’ platform, which the brand says makes it ‘more refined, capable and balanced, whilst retaining the undiluted Morgan driving experience’. Weighing 102kg (including front and rear subframes), the platform provides a 10 per cent overall increase in torsional rigidity, with the carbon-fibre hard-top adding a further 10 per cent when fitted. Various suspension mounting points have been stiffened by 100 per cent to create a ‘more predictable vehicle response’, according to Morgan.