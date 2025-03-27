Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Porsche Taycan’s huge 105kWh battery now standard across the range

There’s also new equipment fitted to lower-spec models

By:Alastair Crooks
27 Mar 2025
Porsche Taycan 4S - front tracking

The Porsche Taycan received a mid-life refresh last year, but some more changes are coming in 2025 - the most significant being the 105kWh battery becoming standard across the range.

The entry-level Taycan and Taycan 4S now come with Porsche’s ‘Performance Battery Plus’ which replaces the old 89kWh battery, boosting range by around 50 miles with the Taycan now topping out at 421 miles. 

The base Taycan costs from £88,200 and comes with 19-inch Taycan S Aero wheels, plus the option of a leather-free interior with ‘Pepita’ or sporty ‘Race Tex’ upholstery - also offered on the 4S for the first time. Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Change Assist have also been made standard, with Porsche claiming a total of £8,000 of extras thrown in for no cost to the customer. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Further up the range, rear-axle steering and Porsche’s ‘Power Steering Plus’ option (which cost almost £8,500 before) is now a standard feature on the GTS and Turbo models. Meanwhile, the off-road-styled Cross Turismo estate comes with the Offroad Design Package (previously a £3,600 option) as standard, adding flaps integrated into lower valance at the front, sideskirts, a rear diffuser and 10mm extra ground clearance than the regular model. 

Porsche Taycan - interior

At the same time, Porsche has also added more equipment to the Panamera range. Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Change Assist and an uprated Bose sound system are fitted as standard, along with extra side airbags for rear-seat passengers, soft-close doors, a heated steering wheel and a wide view in the Park Assist function. The Panamera Turbo now gets noise-insulating glass, too, and Porsche says the extra kit represents a saving of up to £6,000, with the Panamera starting from £89,400. 

Elsewhere, the Porsche Communication Management set-up (the company’s in-house infotainment system) has been tweaked, with the 911, Taycan, Panamera and Cayenne all getting an updated version. Porsche says the new system should be more responsive and give extra capability to third-party apps.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

