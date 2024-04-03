New Porsche Taycan facelift 2024 review: fast, efficient and brilliant

Verdict

Initial impressions would suggest that the revised Porsche Taycan hasn’t changed much from its predecessor; it’s still a striking four-door GT car that’s both comfy and sharp to drive. It’s not until you look at the numbers that improvements reveal themselves. Not only does it accelerate faster than before, but it’s even quicker to charge and can now legitimately claim to be one of the most energy-efficient cars that money can buy. This base car isn’t cheap, but it’s so good we’d find it hard to justify spending any more on variants higher up the range.

This is the new-for-2024 Porsche Taycan, and it’s faster than ever before. ‘Faster’ is a word that will leave many a little jaded at the moment; every new electric car seems to have even more performance than the last. In the case of the 2024 Taycan, however, it’s quicker in more ways than you might expect.

Not that the Taycan felt old-hat, even among the very finest EV competition, but pretty much its entire powertrain has been subjected to an overhaul. In the case of the entry-level model we’re driving here, that starts with a new motor.

Depending on its application the new unit can offer as much as 107bhp more than it did previously, but as standard it still makes the same 402bhp. In the case of the optional Performance Battery Plus option fitted to our car, output jumps to 429bhp – again, roughly the same as before.

As the name of that £4,454 option suggests, the capacity is increased from the standard 89kWh (82.3kWh net) to 105kWh (97kWh net). Those numbers are up from the previous 71kWh and 83.7kWh (net) of the outgoing car, but while capacity is up they haven’t grown in size, and the larger of those units is actually 15kg lighter than the previous big-battery option.