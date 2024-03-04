New max power Porsche Taycan ‘Turbo GT’ teased with reveal days away

After blitzing the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife race circuit in just 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds in 2023, the most hardcore version of the Porsche Taycan is finally ready to be revealed in full on 11 March, the brand has announced.

The new flagship version of Porsche’s all-electric saloon will be “the most dynamic Taycan of all time”. We can see from the shadowy teaser the brand shared that this hot version features an enormous rear spoiler, and a more aggressive front splitter, but what other changes have been made over the latest heavily updated Taycan remain a closely guarded secret for now.

Currently, the most powerful version of the Taycan is the Turbo S, which now produces 938bhp and over 1,100Nm of torque, making it capable of 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds. As such, we expect the Taycan ‘GT Turbo’, or whatever the new range-topper is called, will pump out over 1,000bhp.

This will put it directly in the firing line of the 1,006bhp Tesla Model S Plaid and 1,234bhp Lucid Air Sapphire. However, the Porsche is likely to stick with a dual-motor setup, like the Taycan Turbo S, rather than upgrading to a tri-motor powertrain to copy the Tesla and Lucid.

Other features on the range-topping Taycan model are likely to include Porsche’s new dual-valve dampers, a Torque Vectoring Plus rear differential and rear-wheel steering, all of which now come as standard on the updated Taycan Turbo S.

Only essential safety elements like a roll cage and racing bucket seats had been added to the close-to-production car that set the 7:07.55 minute lap time around the Nürburgring Nordschleife last year – 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S managed in 2022.

