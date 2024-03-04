Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

New max power Porsche Taycan ‘Turbo GT’ teased with reveal days away

The new range-topping version of the recently updated Porsche Taycan is expected to produce more than 1,000bhp

by: Ellis Hyde
4 Mar 2024
Porsche Taycan Turbo GT - silhouette teaser image

After blitzing the famous Nürburgring Nordschleife race circuit in just 7 minutes and 7.55 seconds in 2023, the most hardcore version of the Porsche Taycan is finally ready to be revealed in full on 11 March, the brand has announced. 

The new flagship version of Porsche’s all-electric saloon will be “the most dynamic Taycan of all time”. We can see from the shadowy teaser the brand shared that this hot version features an enormous rear spoiler, and a more aggressive front splitter, but what other changes have been made over the latest heavily updated Taycan remain a closely guarded secret for now. 

Currently, the most powerful version of the Taycan is the Turbo S, which now produces 938bhp and over 1,100Nm of torque, making it capable of 0-62mph in just 2.4 seconds. As such, we expect the Taycan ‘GT Turbo’, or whatever the new range-topper is called, will pump out over 1,000bhp.

This will put it directly in the firing line of the 1,006bhp Tesla Model S Plaid and 1,234bhp Lucid Air Sapphire. However, the Porsche is likely to stick with a dual-motor setup, like the Taycan Turbo S, rather than upgrading to a tri-motor powertrain to copy the Tesla and Lucid.  

Other features on the range-topping Taycan model are likely to include Porsche’s new dual-valve dampers, a Torque Vectoring Plus rear differential and rear-wheel steering, all of which now come as standard on the updated Taycan Turbo S. 

Only essential safety elements like a roll cage and racing bucket seats had been added to the close-to-production car that set the 7:07.55 minute lap time around the Nürburgring Nordschleife last year – 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S managed in 2022. 

Don't miss our next car video, subscribe to our YouTube channel today...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Recommended

Porsche Taycan 2024 updates revealed: 0-62mph in 2.4s with the new 938bhp Turbo S
Porsche Taycan - front
News

Porsche Taycan 2024 updates revealed: 0-62mph in 2.4s with the new 938bhp Turbo S

Porsche’s superstar EV has been given a fresh design and plenty of updates under the skin to keep it on top
7 Feb 2024
Top 10 best fast family cars 2024
Best fast family cars - February update
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best fast family cars 2024

Having a family shouldn't limit you to a boring hatchback or people carrier - here's our top 10 fast family cars
1 Feb 2024
New top-spec Porsche Taycan Turbo blitzes Nürburgring lap in 7:07.55
Porsche Taycan Turbo - front tracking
News

New top-spec Porsche Taycan Turbo blitzes Nürburgring lap in 7:07.55

A prototype of Porsche’s forthcoming 1,000bhp Taycan has lapped the ‘Ring 26 seconds faster than before
2 Jan 2024
Top 10 best estate cars to buy 2024
Best estate cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best estate cars to buy 2024

A good estate car delivers practicality, space and low running costs - here are the 10 best estates on sale in the UK today
2 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New Renault 4 EV: price, specs, release date and all the details
Renault 4 - front (watermarked)
News

New Renault 4 EV: price, specs, release date and all the details

Renault’s retro revolution will continue with a new version of the iconic Renault 4 as a small electric car. Here’s everything we know about it
2 Mar 2024
New Kia EV9 Air 2024 review: entry-level model is appealing in almost every way
Kia EV9 Air - front
Road tests

New Kia EV9 Air 2024 review: entry-level model is appealing in almost every way

The all-electric Kia EV9 SUV has a new entry-point, and it just might be the pick of the range
1 Mar 2024
Car Deal of the Day: new razor-sharp Toyota C-HR hybrid SUV for £257 a month
Toyota C-HR 2.0 Hybrid GR Sport front corner static shot
News

Car Deal of the Day: new razor-sharp Toyota C-HR hybrid SUV for £257 a month

The recently-launched second generation of Toyota’s funky hybrid SUV is our Deal of the Day for 29th February
29 Feb 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content