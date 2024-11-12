Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skip advert
Advertisement
Updated Porsche Taycan GTS completes refreshed range

The facelifted Porsche Taycan GTS packs more power, more range and bespoke suspension upgrades

By:Jordan Katsianis
12 Nov 2024
Porsche Taycan GTS - front15

The final variants of Porsche’s updated Taycan range have been announced, with the German company revealing full details on the refreshed Porsche Taycan GTS, which is available in both saloon and Sport Turismo forms. 

The GTS is typically one of the more driver-focused variants in Porsche’s model ranges, but this isn’t the case with the new Taycan, where the wild Turbo GT fills that role.

However, at a more reasonable starting price, the GTS will likely continue to be one of the most popular models in the line-up, thanks to a collection of unique chassis and design elements. 

The GTS features the same larger 105kWh battery pack and twin-motor layout as a 4S with the Performance Plus battery, and generates as much as 690bhp on overboost during Launch Control. This is a 100bhp increase over the previous GTS, and sits nicely between the 536bhp 4S and 871bhp Turbo. 

Performance is very impressive, with 0-62mph dispatched in 3.3 seconds, and 0-124mph in 10.4. These represent improvements of 0.4 and 1.6 seconds, respectively.

Porsche Taycan Sport Turismo GTS - rear15

There is also a useful increase in range, with the GTS capable of up to 390 miles on the combined WLTP test. This is around 75 miles more than previously, and is achieved thanks to the bigger battery, and efficiency improvements to the motors and the car’s software. The front motor is also now able to de-couple in most driving situations. 

However, the GTS’s most significant updates are largely related to the chassis, as it now comes as standard with a unique set-up for the dual-chamber air-suspension with Porsche’s dual-valve dampers. 

Customers can also specify the clever hydraulically-actuated Active Ride Control system, which also has a bespoke GTS tune. Porsche Torque Vectoring is standard fit, too, with rear-wheel steering an option. 

Visually, the GTS features a Sport Design Package in gloss black as standard, with an Anthracite Grey finish to the 20-inch aero wheels. Optional 21-inch wheels are also available in the same mid-grey finish. Inside, a GTS Interior Package, which bundles lots of Race-Tex fabric and black leather elements with contrasting red or silver stitching, can be specified.

UK pricing will start at £117,500 for the saloon, with the Sport Turismo costing an extra £800. First cars will arrive to customers in the UK in early 2025.

