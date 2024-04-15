New Audi RS e-tron GT 2024 review: more range boosts grand tourer appeal

Verdict

The Audi RS e-tron GT does a great job of mixing friendly driving dynamics with ludicrous power, plus there’s now real grand touring possibilities thanks to improved range and charging. It’s a shame the cabin lets it down – especially at this price point.

The new Audi RS e-tron GT wowed us earlier in the year when we got the chance to drive a prototype in Oman. Audi’s refreshed all-electric performance car has undergone plenty of changes for 2024, with a new battery, new electric motors, redesigned suspension and new trims to choose from. Now it’s time to try it out in production form.

The timing of the e-tron GT’s mid-life update is no surprise given its sister model, the Porsche Taycan, was tweaked earlier this year. Unlike the Taycan, however, which has an option of 82kWh and 97kWh batteries, the e-tron GT only gets the larger unit, as well as generally more equipment as standard. Despite its badge, it seems Audi is aiming ever higher, and in doing so creates some clean air for the newly-revealed A6 e-tron to occupy the slot beneath it.

In the top RS e-tron GT Performance Carbon Vorsprung trim level, the car takes the title as the most expensive Audi on sale at £166,330. We’ve driven both the entry-level S (from £107,730) and the range-topping RS e-tron GT Performance (from £142,830), but the one we’re focusing on is the mid-range, non-Performance RS e-tron GT, which starts at £126,330.