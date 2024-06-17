Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Audi e-tron GT facelift ups the power to a colossal 912bhp

The Audi e-tron GT has been updated for 2024, while new entry-level S and flagship RS Performance models join the line-up

by: Jordan Katsianis
17 Jun 2024
Audi RS e-tron GT Performance - front24

A heavily updated Audi e-tron GT has been revealed, featuring a new look, upgraded battery tech and a whole lot more power. The new model will be available in three forms: S, RS and RS Performance, the last of these is the most powerful car Audi has ever produced.

Starting with the fundamentals, Audi’s e-tron GT is closely related to the Porsche Taycan on the J1 platform, sharing many of its underlying chassis components and battery tech. As a result, Audi has leveraged the developments made on the platform introducing a more power-dense 97kWh (net) battery pack and lighter, more powerful electric motors for all three models. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Headline figures for the RS Performance model sit at 912bhp, reaching a 62mph in 2.5 seconds and topping out at a limited 155mph. The standard RS isn’t far behind, with 844bhp and a 2.8 second 0-62mph time, with the new entry-level S still packing 669bhp and a 3.4 second time. RS models feature an additional Boost function, accessible via a switch on the steering wheel that will add a further 93bhp for a maximum of ten second periods, creating those headline power figures. 

Audi has also managed to improve the e-tron GT’s efficiency, with an estimated range of up to 375 miles in its most efficient form. There’s also been significant changes to the charging hardware, including the ability to now accept up to 320kW DC fast charging, which is capable of replenishing the battery pack from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. 

Audi RS e-tron GT - dash24

As well as these significant upgrades to the powertrain, Audi has also introduced two brand new chassis systems that should improve the car’s handling and dynamics. Standard across all e-tron GT models is a new air-suspension system that features dual-chamber air springs and dual-valve dampers. Working in combination with one another, the setup is said to widen the bandwidth between a soft and comfortable ride in comfort mode, with more resilient body control in sport mode. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Above this sits an optional Active Ride system, which uses clever fully-active dampers and the same air springs to completely control roll and pitch. This system comes with other benefits, too, such as the ability to offer an ‘entry-mode’ for the ride height when you open the door, as well as actively counter pitch and roll as you drive into and out of sharp corners. This system is mainly used to improve the ride quality, though, as it allows for the anti-roll bars to be done away with completely, making each wheel completely independent. 

The entry-level S model will feature steel brakes as standard, with RS models both featuring upgraded silicon-coated discs that are able to better dissipate heat. Optionally, you can also specify full carbon ceramic brakes with massive 10-piston calipers finished in either silver or red finishes. 

Outside, Audi has introduced two new bumper options, starting with a new entry-level S e-tron GT that features a larger ‘mask’ motif on the front bumper, triangular detailing, and an inverse grille with new graphics. Audi will also offer a new 20-inch wheel design, plus a range of new exterior colour options. 

Audi S e-tron GT - rear24

The pair of RS models have been taken a little further this time, though, their own front end design that includes larger intakes and a sportier design. This includes a different grille design and new l-shaped inserts finished in black or carbon fibre. RS models also feature a new rear diffuser insert with a vertical reflector, plus a unique set of 21-inch forged wheels designed to emulate the iconic ‘Avus’ wheels of former Audi Sport models. 

Finally, the flagship RS e-tron GT Performance model comes with additional ‘chopped carbon’ elements around the front grille, side skirts and rear diffuser. This composite material has never been used on an Audi model before, previously only having been featured in high-end supercars such as high performance variants of the Lamborghini Huracan

Audi has also tweaked the interior with new colour and trim elements, plus updates to the existing 10.1-inch touchscreen and virtual cockpit driver’s display. It does feature Audi’s all-new steering wheel, though, which will make its way into all future Audi RS models. 

The Performance model adds to this with the use of more chopped carbon throughout the interior, including large panels of it across the dash, doors and centre console. 

European prices will start at 126,000 euros (£106,210) for the S, rising to 160,500 euros (£135,291) for the RS Performance, with local UK pricing to be announced closer to August this year when it will be available to order.

Click here for our list of the fastest accelerating electric cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Audi RS e-tron GT prototype review: big changes bring big gains
Audi e-tron GT prototype - front tracking
Road tests

New Audi RS e-tron GT prototype review: big changes bring big gains

Audi’s high-end e-tron GT has picked up a range of cutting edge new technologies and a huge performance boost
15 Apr 2024
Car Deal of the Day: Audi e-tron GT with £14,000 off for the full Iron Man experience
Audi e-tron GT quattro – front full width
News

Car Deal of the Day: Audi e-tron GT with £14,000 off for the full Iron Man experience

With jaw-dropping looks, a high-tech cabin and a massive discount, the Audi e-tron GT is our Car Deal of the Day for 5 April
5 Apr 2024
Audi e-tron GT review
Audi e-tron GT quattro – main image
In-depth reviews

Audi e-tron GT review

Spectacular looks and performance, plus contemporary EV tech, make the Audi e-tron GT one of the most desirable luxury saloons around
23 Feb 2024
Audi e-tron GT vs BMW i5: executive EV powerhouses go head-to-head
BMW i5 and Audi e-tron GT - front tracking
Car group tests

Audi e-tron GT vs BMW i5: executive EV powerhouses go head-to-head

BMW’s flagship all-electric executive saloon faces up to Audi’s established rival
20 Jan 2024

Most Popular

Giant Panda electrified! New Fiat Grande Panda arrives with EV and hybrid power
Fiat Panda - front
News

Giant Panda electrified! New Fiat Grande Panda arrives with EV and hybrid power

Hybrid and electric versions will be available – the same as its sister cars, the Citroen C3/e-C3 and Vauxhall Frontera
14 Jun 2024
New Nissan Leaf is an SUV! 2025 model gets advanced tech and concept car looks
Nissan Leaf exclusive image
News

New Nissan Leaf is an SUV! 2025 model gets advanced tech and concept car looks

The next-generation Nissan Leaf will transform into an SUV inspired by the Chill-Out concept and our exclusive image previews how it could look
16 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: spicy Volkswagen Polo GTI packs a lot of punch for £238 a month
Volkswagen Polo GTI cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: spicy Volkswagen Polo GTI packs a lot of punch for £238 a month

VW’s smallest hot hatch is an impressively grown up car that’s wrapped up in a compact body, and it’s our Car Deal of the Day for 14 June
14 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content