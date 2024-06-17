New Audi e-tron GT facelift ups the power to a colossal 912bhp

Above this sits an optional Active Ride system, which uses clever fully-active dampers and the same air springs to completely control roll and pitch. This system comes with other benefits, too, such as the ability to offer an ‘entry-mode’ for the ride height when you open the door, as well as actively counter pitch and roll as you drive into and out of sharp corners. This system is mainly used to improve the ride quality, though, as it allows for the anti-roll bars to be done away with completely, making each wheel completely independent.

The entry-level S model will feature steel brakes as standard, with RS models both featuring upgraded silicon-coated discs that are able to better dissipate heat. Optionally, you can also specify full carbon ceramic brakes with massive 10-piston calipers finished in either silver or red finishes.

Outside, Audi has introduced two new bumper options, starting with a new entry-level S e-tron GT that features a larger ‘mask’ motif on the front bumper, triangular detailing, and an inverse grille with new graphics. Audi will also offer a new 20-inch wheel design, plus a range of new exterior colour options.

The pair of RS models have been taken a little further this time, though, their own front end design that includes larger intakes and a sportier design. This includes a different grille design and new l-shaped inserts finished in black or carbon fibre. RS models also feature a new rear diffuser insert with a vertical reflector, plus a unique set of 21-inch forged wheels designed to emulate the iconic ‘Avus’ wheels of former Audi Sport models.

Finally, the flagship RS e-tron GT Performance model comes with additional ‘chopped carbon’ elements around the front grille, side skirts and rear diffuser. This composite material has never been used on an Audi model before, previously only having been featured in high-end supercars such as high performance variants of the Lamborghini Huracan.

Audi has also tweaked the interior with new colour and trim elements, plus updates to the existing 10.1-inch touchscreen and virtual cockpit driver’s display. It does feature Audi’s all-new steering wheel, though, which will make its way into all future Audi RS models.

The Performance model adds to this with the use of more chopped carbon throughout the interior, including large panels of it across the dash, doors and centre console.

European prices will start at 126,000 euros (£106,210) for the S, rising to 160,500 euros (£135,291) for the RS Performance, with local UK pricing to be announced closer to August this year when it will be available to order.

