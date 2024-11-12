Dacia Jogger to keep fit with new facelift, engines and tech
Dacia’s seven-seat family car could take inspiration from the Duster and Bigster
We like the Dacia Jogger here at Auto Express, so much so that we gave it our coveted Family Car of the Year award twice, and now it looks like the family-friendly seven-seater is set to get even better with a facelift later this year.
We caught the updated Jogger testing in late 2024, but these latest spy images give us a much better idea what to expect when the covers come off. If you think the Jogger has been refreshed once already, you’re not wrong. Shortly after the car was launched, it received a couple of styling tweaks to incorporate Dacia’s latest brand identity, including its new ‘link’ badge on the nose and front grille pattern. However, all of the brand’s cars received the same treatment.
Since the Jogger launched however, Dacia has introduced the all-new Bigster and the third-generation Duster, plus the tiny Spring. To keep the Jogger looking fresh against its newer siblings, Dacia is giving it a complete front-end makeover, some tweaks to the rear and potentially some updates inside.
There’s still camouflage adorning this Jogger test car, but we can better see the car’s new headlight signature and the funky cubic pattern on the redesigned upper and lower grilles. To the sides of what will surely be a reshaped front bumper are air curtains to promote aerodynamic efficiency, and a set of fog lights.
The body of the Jogger looks largely unchanged, but if we look to the rear we can just see some revised tail-lights. Wheelarch cladding will be retained to help the Jogger adhere to Dacia’s rugged, off-road style, despite it coming with front-wheel drive only.
We can just about see inside the facelifted car, and sitting on the dash is a touchscreen – so it’s possible that the 10.1-inch screen found on the new Duster could replace the existing car’s eight-inch unit. From our experience of the Duster and Bigster, which share the same set up, the new screens – not to mention Dacia’s latest infotainment system – will be a big improvement on the Jogger’s current standing.
The Jogger will remain the only seven-seater in Dacia’s UK line-up, after CEO Denis Le Vot recently confirmed to Auto Express that there will not be a seven-seat version of the Bigster mid-size SUV.
We’re expecting some changes under the Jogger’s bonnet as well. In particular, the current entry-level TCe 110 pure-petrol engine will be swapped to the more powerful and more efficient TCe 130 mild-hybrid engine from the Duster.
The Jogger Hybrid could also be replaced by the all-new Hybrid 155 powertrain that’s being introduced in the Bigster. It’s very similar to the current Hybrid 140 set-up, but consists of a larger 1.8-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and six-speed automatic gearbox, plus one main electric motor, a separate starter generator motor and a bigger 1.4kWh battery. The Hybrid 155 should result in a bump in efficiency too - we managed more than 60mpg during our drive of the heavier, less aerodynamic Bigster, while the current Jogger Hybrid maxes out at 58.9mpg.
As we mentioned, the Dacia Jogger is one of the newer additions to the brand’s showrooms, so we don’t expect the facelifted model to be officially revealed until sometime in 2025, and the first examples might not start hitting the streets until 2026.
