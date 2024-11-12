Dacia Jogger to keep fit with new facelift, engines and tech

We like the Dacia Jogger here at Auto Express, so much so that we gave it our coveted Family Car of the Year award twice, and now it looks like the family-friendly seven-seater is set to get even better with a facelift later this year.

We caught the updated Jogger testing in late 2024, but these latest spy images give us a much better idea what to expect when the covers come off. If you think the Jogger has been refreshed once already, you’re not wrong. Shortly after the car was launched, it received a couple of styling tweaks to incorporate Dacia’s latest brand identity, including its new ‘link’ badge on the nose and front grille pattern. However, all of the brand’s cars received the same treatment.

Since the Jogger launched however, Dacia has introduced the all-new Bigster and the third-generation Duster, plus the tiny Spring. To keep the Jogger looking fresh against its newer siblings, Dacia is giving it a complete front-end makeover, some tweaks to the rear and potentially some updates inside.

There’s still camouflage adorning this Jogger test car, but we can better see the car’s new headlight signature and the funky cubic pattern on the redesigned upper and lower grilles. To the sides of what will surely be a reshaped front bumper are air curtains to promote aerodynamic efficiency, and a set of fog lights.