New Audi A5 Avant TDI 2024 review: A4's replacement is practical and efficient

Verdict

As a replacement for both the A4 and A5, the all-new Audi A5 Avant makes a lot of sense, especially in TDI diesel guise. It’s practical and spacious, comes with an efficient mild-hybrid powertrain, and is arguably better looking than the saloon with which it shares its new PPC platform. It’s also chock-full of excellent new tech, and feels unusually well made. Well worth a look if you can afford the premium price.

Whenever a car manufacturer like Audi goes the extra mile and produces a brand new platform – as it has with the A5 – it is invariably the workhorse models at the lower end of the range that benefit the most, and which represent the best value within that range.

How so? Because the lesser models come with all the fundamentals that underpin the more expensive versions – same new chassis, same new interior, same improved packaging and refreshing new design – but without the price tag to match. And in the case of the new A5 Avant TDI, the starting price of £48,850 appears to be extremely competitive, relative to its mainstream competition from all the other premium car brands.

The version we’ve tested here is the more expensive Edition 1. It costs a whopping £56,050, true, but other than its lowered sports chassis and better-specified interior, it’s essentially the same car as the entry-level TDI that costs just £48k.