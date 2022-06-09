New Citroen C5 Aircross PHEV 2025 review: comfortable, quirky and affordable
Family-friendly SUV successfully majors on traditional Citroen strong points of comfort and value
Verdict
Families looking for a comfortable, safe SUV with decent tech will find plenty to like here. The new Citroen C5 Aircross appeals in all those areas, while having more of an assertive character than many of the new, and rather faceless, Chinese contenders. It’s also affordable, with the plug-in hybrid undercutting most key rivals, despite only being available in a top-spec trim. If a mild-hybrid or full electric powertrain suits you better, you can have one of them too – and they’re even cheaper…
It would be easy to get lost in a sea of other mid-size, five-seater SUVs, but Citroen has always had an individual streak and this is evident again in the new C5 Aircross. This new-generation model – available in hybrid, electric or plug-in hybrid form as we’re driving here – achieves something quite interesting. Although it shares its key underpinnings with a whole family of brands from Jeep to Peugeot, the team at Citroen has kept its new offering distinct, while not compromising on the values it knows customers want.
The C5 Aircross has only been around for a single generation, but in that time it’s already proven to be a firm family favourite, offering a good balance of value, comfort, and efficiency. These metrics are critical for any family car buyer, and this new generation seems to double down on all three of them. This starts with a very attractive price point, which puts it a good few thousand pounds below key European and Korean rivals, and right in the mix with Chinese brands such as BYD and Omoda.
Used - available now
2020 Citroen
C5 Aircross
33,246 milesAutomaticPetrol1.2LCash £13,999
2020 Citroen
C5 Aircross
23,226 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £11,765
2023 Citroen
C5 Aircross
18,917 milesAutomaticPetrol1.6LCash £20,800
2020 Citroen
C5 Aircross
27,225 milesManualPetrol1.2LCash £12,299
The Citroen C5 Aircross will cost from as little as £30,495 in its entry-level You! trim, but in order to access the extra versatility of the plug-in hybrid we’re driving, you’ll need to part with £38,885. It is worth mentioning this will net you the top-spec Max trim which is the only option for the PHEV, and that it comes with plenty of added features to help offset the extra initial outlay.
Under the bonnet, the C5 Aircross PHEV combines a 148bhp 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine with a 124bhp electric motor and 18kWh battery pack. Peak combined power is 193bhp – which isn’t a huge amount compared with most key rivals – but Citroen does quote a 53-mile all-electric range. This is about right for the class in 2025, without being outstanding.
Performance is fine, with 0-62mph dispatched in 8.3 seconds, and we found over the course of our test route that it was more than enough for day-to-day driving, even when running only on the electric motor. Fully laden with kids, a dog and a chest of drawers in the boot, it might be a different story, but the petrol engine is always there to beef up the power if and when you need it.
It’s also a nice surprise to note the powertrain feels relatively smooth and well calibrated. Press the accelerator pedal and the petrol engine engages quickly. It’s a little loud, especially when you’re asking for full performance, but is still smooth and doesn’t introduce any judder.
What it’s not, though, is particularly dynamic – it feels like you have to go searching for performance, rather than the car offering it up to you. In contrast, a Volkswagen Tiguan fitted with an e-Hybrid plug-in powertrain feels much more potent, and more willing to engage the petrol engine when you’re looking to add some oomph to the driving experience.
Over the course of a 60-mile driving route, we did use the petrol engine occasionally, but the electric motor was mostly operating on its own – even with the air-conditioning on (although it was a warm day). We’d suggest the 50-mile electric range will be more difficult to match in cold weather. Citroen rates the PHEV at 83mpg, which should be achievable if you keep the battery charged. As usual, though, efficiency will vary greatly depending on how often you top up.
Where the Citroen does excel, though, is in the comfort it provides. The C5 Aircross has a fantastically soft ride quality that makes it a great daily driving companion. The steering, while light, feels well connected to the front wheels and the large body doesn’t ever feel cumbersome. There isn’t much in the way of body control, and faster cornering speeds will elicit some roll – but for many it will feel a price worth paying.
We also found the cabin to be exceptionally comfortable, with fantastically soft seats that seem to melt the miles away. The French brand has really been leaning into its heritage of producing soft, friendly family cars, and this is very much the case for the new C5 Aircross. It does come with some rather unappealing branding, such as ‘Advanced Comfort’ seats and suspension, but regardless, it has ride quality to shame many luxury German saloons.
All models, not just this top-spec plug-in hybrid, feature a comprehensive array of digital interfaces that feel well integrated, without being overwhelming. In front of the small, squared-off steering wheel is a 10-inch driver’s display.
More impressive, though, is the vertically oriented 13-inch touchscreen. This is unique to the C5 Aircross (for now) and effectively splits itself into different zones for each of its key functions.
The general interface is good without being great. Its embedded navigation is a little simple and blocky, as are many of the screen’s graphics. However, the larger display makes very good use of the high-resolution reversing camera, or the 360-degree view in our top-spec Max trim. It’s also a fine host to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – both of which can be connected wirelessly.
Under this main section of screen is a space dedicated to the air-conditioning, with some physical buttons beneath for commonly used functions. These strike a good balance, but we’d still prefer to have fan and temperature controls on physical buttons, with the ones actually supplied better served on a digital interface. The volume-roller is a nice touch, though.
This screen then seamlessly integrates into the centre console, which has space for one wireless charging pad (with cooling) and a typical Stellantis gear selector that we can’t wait to see put in the bin – it’s just not that pleasant to use.
There’s some space behind the screen, but it can be a little awkward to access. It comes with two cup-holders, an extra shelf section and a few bonus USB-C points. The lower storage bin is finished in white plastic – useful for being able to see what’s in it, considering it is quite a dark space – but we wonder how long it will be until it’s stained brown with spilled coffee and used chocolate wrappers.
Space in the second row is very good for the class, with lots of legroom and wide-opening rear doors. The high ride height relative to the likes of a Tiguan or Ford Kuga will make loading and unloading young children easy, and the boxy roofline ensures the space feels light and open. This is helped by the optional glass roof on our test cars.
The boot is rated at a decent 565 litres; we say decent as there are rivals that eclipse this, and there’s obviously the need to house both batteries and a fuel tank. There is a little section under the main boot floor to store the cables, but this false floor can be lowered if larger items need to be squeezed in. The load lip is usefully low, though, and the floor flat and versatile thanks to the split-fold rear seats. These are divided into three, with the centre seat able to be dropped individually – useful for storing skis, for example.
Fundamentally, Citroen has taken a number of elements and parts from the wider Stellantis family, and put them together in a desirable package. It doesn’t offer a unique set of traits, nor is it best-in-class on paper, but beyond the attractive price point, there’s still sufficient ‘Citroen-ness’ in the new C5 Aircross to make it appeal beyond a family’s monthly budget spreadsheet.
Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.
|Model:
|Citroen C5 Aircross MAX PHEV
|Price:
|£38,885
|Powertrain:
|1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbo, electric motor, 18kWh battery
|Power/torque:
|193bhp/300Nm
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed auto, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|8.3 seconds
|Top speed:
|137mph
|Economy/CO2:
|87mpg/62g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,652/1,936/1,690mm
|On sale:
|Now