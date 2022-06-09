New Citroen C5 Aircross PHEV 2025 review: comfortable, quirky and affordable

Verdict

Families looking for a comfortable, safe SUV with decent tech will find plenty to like here. The new Citroen C5 Aircross appeals in all those areas, while having more of an assertive character than many of the new, and rather faceless, Chinese contenders. It’s also affordable, with the plug-in hybrid undercutting most key rivals, despite only being available in a top-spec trim. If a mild-hybrid or full electric powertrain suits you better, you can have one of them too – and they’re even cheaper…

It would be easy to get lost in a sea of other mid-size, five-seater SUVs, but Citroen has always had an individual streak and this is evident again in the new C5 Aircross. This new-generation model – available in hybrid, electric or plug-in hybrid form as we’re driving here – achieves something quite interesting. Although it shares its key underpinnings with a whole family of brands from Jeep to Peugeot, the team at Citroen has kept its new offering distinct, while not compromising on the values it knows customers want.

The C5 Aircross has only been around for a single generation, but in that time it’s already proven to be a firm family favourite, offering a good balance of value, comfort, and efficiency. These metrics are critical for any family car buyer, and this new generation seems to double down on all three of them. This starts with a very attractive price point, which puts it a good few thousand pounds below key European and Korean rivals, and right in the mix with Chinese brands such as BYD and Omoda.