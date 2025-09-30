Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier

Skoda's latest Enyaq SE L 85 delivers a 359-mile range and qualifies for the £1,500 government electric car discount.

By:Paul Adam
30 Sep 2025
Skoda Enyaq SE L 85 - front 3/4

Skoda has bolstered its Enyaq electric SUV line-up with a new, value-focused SE L 85 variant, that qualifies for the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG).

Priced from £41,980, before the £1,500 Band 2 grant discount is applied, the new SE L 85 lowers the entry point for buyers wanting the extended driving distance (up to 359 miles on the WLTP tests) of the 77kWh battery model. Dealers on our Buy A Car service are offering discounts of over £4,000 on various new Enyaq models meaning buyers could pay substantially less, too. 

Power comes from a rear-mounted, electric motor producing 282bhp, which allows the Enyaq SE L 85 to sprint from 0 to 62mph in a brisk 6.7 seconds. When it comes to recharging, the new variant supports DC rapid charging at speeds up to 135kW, delivering a 10-80 per cent charge in just 28 minutes.

Despite its value positioning, the SE L 85 does not skimp on kit. Standard features include 19-inch Proteus silver alloy wheels, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated front seats and steering wheel, tri-zone climate control and a power opening tailgate with Skoda’s Virtual Pedal function. Drivers also benefit from advanced tech like Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist and keyless entry.

For those wanting to ramp up the spec even further, a new Plus option package is available for £2,500. This adds full LED Matrix headlights, an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat with memory and massage function, and rear side airbags. 

Skoda Enyaq SE L 85 - rear cornering

The SE L 85 is one of a number of Enyaq and Elroq models to meet the Government's 'Band 2' criteria for the Electric Car Grant, giving customers an instant £1,500 saving at the point of purchase. Skoda’s current ECG eligible models are listed below:

Enyaq

TrimDerivativeOTRWith ECG discount applied
SE LEnyaq SE L 60 63 kWh 150 kW£39,010£37,510
Enyaq SE L 85 82kWh 210 kW£41,980£40,480
EditionEnyaq Edition 60 63 kWh 150 kW£40,110£38,610

Elroq

TrimModelOTRPrice with ECG discount applied
SEElroq SE 50 55kWh 125kW£31,710£30,210
SE LElroq SE L 60 63kWh 150kW£33,560£32,060
Elroq SE L 85 82kWh 210kW£37,060£35,560
EditionElroq Edition 60 63kWh 150kW£34,460£32,960
Elroq Edition 85 82kWh 210kW£38,660£37,160
SportLineElroq SportLine 60 63kWh 150kW£37,410£35,910
Elroq SportLine 85 82kWh 210kW£41,610£40,110

Paul Adam
Executive editor

Paul was employed across automotive agency and manufacturer-side sectors before joining Auto Express in 2020 as our online reviews editor. After a brief sojourn at a national UK newspaper, Paul returned as executive editor where he now works closely with our commercial partners.

