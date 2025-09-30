Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier

Skoda has bolstered its Enyaq electric SUV line-up with a new, value-focused SE L 85 variant, that qualifies for the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG).

Priced from £41,980, before the £1,500 Band 2 grant discount is applied, the new SE L 85 lowers the entry point for buyers wanting the extended driving distance (up to 359 miles on the WLTP tests) of the 77kWh battery model. Dealers on our Buy A Car service are offering discounts of over £4,000 on various new Enyaq models meaning buyers could pay substantially less, too.

Power comes from a rear-mounted, electric motor producing 282bhp, which allows the Enyaq SE L 85 to sprint from 0 to 62mph in a brisk 6.7 seconds. When it comes to recharging, the new variant supports DC rapid charging at speeds up to 135kW, delivering a 10-80 per cent charge in just 28 minutes.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite its value positioning, the SE L 85 does not skimp on kit. Standard features include 19-inch Proteus silver alloy wheels, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated front seats and steering wheel, tri-zone climate control and a power opening tailgate with Skoda’s Virtual Pedal function. Drivers also benefit from advanced tech like Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist and keyless entry.