Skoda sneaks long-range Enyaq under EV grant barrier
Skoda's latest Enyaq SE L 85 delivers a 359-mile range and qualifies for the £1,500 government electric car discount.
Skoda has bolstered its Enyaq electric SUV line-up with a new, value-focused SE L 85 variant, that qualifies for the Government’s Electric Car Grant (ECG).
Priced from £41,980, before the £1,500 Band 2 grant discount is applied, the new SE L 85 lowers the entry point for buyers wanting the extended driving distance (up to 359 miles on the WLTP tests) of the 77kWh battery model. Dealers on our Buy A Car service are offering discounts of over £4,000 on various new Enyaq models meaning buyers could pay substantially less, too.
Power comes from a rear-mounted, electric motor producing 282bhp, which allows the Enyaq SE L 85 to sprint from 0 to 62mph in a brisk 6.7 seconds. When it comes to recharging, the new variant supports DC rapid charging at speeds up to 135kW, delivering a 10-80 per cent charge in just 28 minutes.
Despite its value positioning, the SE L 85 does not skimp on kit. Standard features include 19-inch Proteus silver alloy wheels, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, heated front seats and steering wheel, tri-zone climate control and a power opening tailgate with Skoda’s Virtual Pedal function. Drivers also benefit from advanced tech like Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control with Traffic Jam Assist and keyless entry.
For those wanting to ramp up the spec even further, a new Plus option package is available for £2,500. This adds full LED Matrix headlights, an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat with memory and massage function, and rear side airbags.
The SE L 85 is one of a number of Enyaq and Elroq models to meet the Government's 'Band 2' criteria for the Electric Car Grant, giving customers an instant £1,500 saving at the point of purchase. Skoda’s current ECG eligible models are listed below:
Enyaq
|Trim
|Derivative
|OTR
|With ECG discount applied
|SE L
|Enyaq SE L 60 63 kWh 150 kW
|£39,010
|£37,510
|Enyaq SE L 85 82kWh 210 kW
|£41,980
|£40,480
|Edition
|Enyaq Edition 60 63 kWh 150 kW
|£40,110
|£38,610
Elroq
|Trim
|Model
|OTR
|Price with ECG discount applied
|SE
|Elroq SE 50 55kWh 125kW
|£31,710
|£30,210
|SE L
|Elroq SE L 60 63kWh 150kW
|£33,560
|£32,060
|Elroq SE L 85 82kWh 210kW
|£37,060
|£35,560
|Edition
|Elroq Edition 60 63kWh 150kW
|£34,460
|£32,960
|Elroq Edition 85 82kWh 210kW
|£38,660
|£37,160
|SportLine
|Elroq SportLine 60 63kWh 150kW
|£37,410
|£35,910
|Elroq SportLine 85 82kWh 210kW
|£41,610
|£40,110
