Ford Mustang Mach-E given round of 2025 updates

Minor tweaks give Ford’s inaugural mainstream EV additional appeal to keep pace with newly launched Explorer and Capri

By:Richard Ingram
22 Oct 2024
2025 Mustang Mach E - front 3/413

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been given a selection of tweaks for the 2025 model year, adding a subtly revised look and extra kit. The changes have been previewed in the US, with UK and European cars due in the spring.

The most obvious changes come in the form of a new ‘Sport Appearance Package’ that gives customers the look and feel of the top-spec GT trim, but on more modest Mach-E models. Tweaks include a new grille and front end, black-painted door cladding and 19-inch wheels. US cars also now benefit from red Brembo brake callipers, although UK-bound Premium cars already have these. Inside, 2025 Mustang Mach-Es fitted with the Sport pack get contrasting red stitching and sportier pedals. 

Further to this, Ford says it will offer three new colours on 2025 cars – Molten Magenta Metallic, Velocity Blue Metallic, and Desert Sand – as well as three new wheel options. It’s not clear which (if any) will be offered in the UK.

Elsewhere, ventilated front seats are standard on Premium models, while a column-mounted gear shifter replaces the old rotary dial on the centre console. According to Ford, this frees up space.

Other changes include a standard-fit heat pump, which should help mitigate range losses and improve efficiency during the colder months. 

Donna Dickson, the Mustang Mach-E’s chief engineer said, “We’re dedicated to giving [customers] the best version of Mustang Mach-E possible, and that means giving them features they have been asking for, including the new heat pump and more interior space up front.”

Upgrades to the firm’s BlueCruise system – now branded BlueCruise 1.5 – mean that from 2025 the Mustang Mach-E will be able to perform automated lane changes where conditions allow. Ford says, “BlueCruise 1.5 will initiate a lane change if the vehicle ahead is slower than the set speed, or if a vehicle is following too closely in the passing lane. It keeps drivers engaged longer in hands-free mode and helps navigate traffic.” 

Apparently, on a typical journey, internal testing shows BlueCruise 1.5 can automate up to 45 per cent of lane changes. BlueCruise can be initiated over the air (OTA), either with a 90-day free trial, a fixed fee covering a year’s subscription, or a lifetime purchase.

Prices have yet to be revealed, but the base Ford Mustang Mach-E in ‘Select’ trim currently costs from £43,330 and we’d expect a modest inflationary rise when the new car arrives in Q2 2025.

What do you think of the latest Ford Mustang Mach-E updates? Let us know in the comments section below...

Richard Ingram
Deputy editor

Richard has been part of the team for over a decade. During this time he has covered a huge amount of news and reviews for Auto Express, as well as being the face of Carbuyer and DrivingElectric on Youtube. In his current role as deputy editor, he is now responsible for keeping our content flowing and managing our team of talented writers.

