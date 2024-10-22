Ford Mustang Mach-E given round of 2025 updates

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has been given a selection of tweaks for the 2025 model year, adding a subtly revised look and extra kit. The changes have been previewed in the US, with UK and European cars due in the spring.

The most obvious changes come in the form of a new ‘Sport Appearance Package’ that gives customers the look and feel of the top-spec GT trim, but on more modest Mach-E models. Tweaks include a new grille and front end, black-painted door cladding and 19-inch wheels. US cars also now benefit from red Brembo brake callipers, although UK-bound Premium cars already have these. Inside, 2025 Mustang Mach-Es fitted with the Sport pack get contrasting red stitching and sportier pedals.

Further to this, Ford says it will offer three new colours on 2025 cars – Molten Magenta Metallic, Velocity Blue Metallic, and Desert Sand – as well as three new wheel options. It’s not clear which (if any) will be offered in the UK.

Elsewhere, ventilated front seats are standard on Premium models, while a column-mounted gear shifter replaces the old rotary dial on the centre console. According to Ford, this frees up space.

Other changes include a standard-fit heat pump, which should help mitigate range losses and improve efficiency during the colder months.