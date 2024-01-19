Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Ford Mustang Mach-E GT gets bronze but is faster than ever with 2024 performance upgrades

Ford is still to reveal the specifics of a new ‘performance upgrade’ for the Mustang Mach-E but it does produce the fastest version yet

by: Jordan Katsianis
19 Jan 2024
The Ford Mustang Mach-E GT has been given a suite of updates for the 2024 model year, introducing new styling elements and a performance upgrade that will further improve the GT’s already rampant straight-line speed. 

The visual changes start with a new Bronze Appearance Pack available specifically for the GT that includes a bronze finish to a new set of 20-inch wheels, highlights on the badging and on a new mesh ‘grille’ plate. 

This will be offered in conjunction with either the black or white colour options, as well as a new Eruption Green body colour that might be a little too topical for any potential Icelandic customers. 

Ford has also tweaked the standard equipment for the Mach-E GT, which includes new high performance 385mm front brakes with four-piston Brembo brake calipers painted in red, 10-way electrically adjustable Ford Performance front seats and, for the US market, standard MagneRide dampers – these have always been standard equipment here in the UK. 

Finally, Ford also teased a new performance upgrade it will be offering for the 2024 model year, reducing the current GT’s 3.8 second 0-62mph time further. Specific details about the upgrade will be revealed in due course, but we suspect it could offer an increase in power from the existing car’s 480bhp, plus software tweaks to help it get off the line.

These updates have initially been revealed on US-spec models, but should find their way into UK cars later this year. The high-spec GT model starts at £67,540 – yet with the EV pricing still fluctuating, the new 2024 model could potentially be more or even less expensive when it does arrive.

Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

