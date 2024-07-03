Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Opinion

The 2024 New Car Awards were the most competitive yet

Editor Paul Barker admits it was hard to pick an overall Car of the Year due to so many strong contenders, but thinks we ended up with a worthy winner

by: Paul Barker
3 Jul 2024
Opinion - New Car Awards 2024

Our 2024 New Car Awards are the culmination of 12 months of exhaustive testing at home and abroad by the experienced and insightful Auto Express team, and it was a tricky choice between four or five really brilliant cars for the overall title, with the final decision really very close. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

That’s a compliment to the Citroen e-C3 - our overall 2024 Car of the Year - because it had to earn the prize in a field where several models make a convincing and compelling case for the top spot. 

All of the contenders combine great value, decent, (comparative) efficiency and stand for all the things buyers look for in that particular segment. Which is great news for all of us, because it means we have better cars than ever to choose from.

Plenty of models that were launched in the past 12 months picked up trophies – in a couple of cases fresh off the production line – showing how quickly the market progresses with better new alternatives. But we also have a few long-standing favourites, cars that have dominated their segment for a number of years and are still offering the best package for buyers. 

Electric vehicles feature in increasing numbers as the technology continues to improve in terms of its capability, but plug-in hybrids, hybrids and internal-combustion engines all compete strongly in a cross-section that should have something for everyone. 

We’re proud of our winners. They’re a diverse bunch across 15 different brands, knitted together by the fact that they all excel in their particular category. 

And I can’t finish without saying a huge thank you to the Auto Express team for their incredible effort. The work that goes into publishing a magazine and running the website is huge, but a talented and dedicated team make it look easy. 

Do you agree with our 2024 New Car Awards winners? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Paul Barker
Editor

As Editor, Paul’s job is to steer the talented group of people that work across Auto Express, Carbuyer and Driving Electric, and steer the titles to even bigger and better things by bringing the latest important stories to our readers. Paul has been writing about cars and the car industry since 2000, working for consumer and business magazines as well as freelancing for national newspapers, industry titles and a host of major publications.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Car Awards 2024: the winners
New Car Awards 2024 header
Awards

New Car Awards 2024: the winners

The best new cars on sale in 2024 are right here. These are the winners of the 2024 New Car Awards…
3 Jul 2024
Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3
Citroen e-C3 - Car of the Year 2024
Awards

Car of the Year 2024: Citroen e-C3

The new all-electric Citroen e-C3 is the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2024
3 Jul 2024
Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia - Family Car of the Year 2024
Awards

Family Car of the Year 2024: Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is the 2024 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Dacia Jogger and Honda Civic commended
3 Jul 2024
City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10
Hyundai i10 - City Car of the Year 2024
Awards

City Car of the Year 2024: Hyundai i10

The Hyundai i10 is the 2024 Auto Express City Car of the Year, with the Fiat 500e and Toyota Aygo X commended
3 Jul 2024

Most Popular

An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people
Opinion - Dealership
Opinion

An average new car price of £40k is simply too high for most people

With the average price of a new car in the UK now over £40,000, Mike Rutherford thinks vehicle manufacturers need to rip up their RRP lists and start …
30 Jun 2024
New Skoda Elroq prototype review: electric SUV shows plenty of promise
Skoda Elroq prototype - front
Road tests

New Skoda Elroq prototype review: electric SUV shows plenty of promise

The new Skoda Elroq is heavily-based on the Enyaq, albeit in a slightly smaller package
30 Jun 2024
New Ford Capri all set for 10 July reveal, and yes, it’s an electric SUV
Ford Capri light
News

New Ford Capri all set for 10 July reveal, and yes, it’s an electric SUV

The 1970s and 80s icon is being reinvented as an electric coupe-SUV, based on the new Ford Explorer EV
26 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content