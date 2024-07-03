The 2024 New Car Awards were the most competitive yet

Our 2024 New Car Awards are the culmination of 12 months of exhaustive testing at home and abroad by the experienced and insightful Auto Express team, and it was a tricky choice between four or five really brilliant cars for the overall title, with the final decision really very close.

That’s a compliment to the Citroen e-C3 - our overall 2024 Car of the Year - because it had to earn the prize in a field where several models make a convincing and compelling case for the top spot.

All of the contenders combine great value, decent, (comparative) efficiency and stand for all the things buyers look for in that particular segment. Which is great news for all of us, because it means we have better cars than ever to choose from.

Plenty of models that were launched in the past 12 months picked up trophies – in a couple of cases fresh off the production line – showing how quickly the market progresses with better new alternatives. But we also have a few long-standing favourites, cars that have dominated their segment for a number of years and are still offering the best package for buyers.

Electric vehicles feature in increasing numbers as the technology continues to improve in terms of its capability, but plug-in hybrids, hybrids and internal-combustion engines all compete strongly in a cross-section that should have something for everyone.

We’re proud of our winners. They’re a diverse bunch across 15 different brands, knitted together by the fact that they all excel in their particular category.

And I can’t finish without saying a huge thank you to the Auto Express team for their incredible effort. The work that goes into publishing a magazine and running the website is huge, but a talented and dedicated team make it look easy.

