Ford E-Transit updated with bigger battery and 249-mile range
The all-electric Ford E-Transit gets a new 89kWh battery that gives the model a range of up to 249 miles
We're big fans of the Ford E-Transit here at Auto Express. It's a previous award winner, and its combination of vast cargo space and decent driving range put it at the front of the large electric van pack. Now there's a new addition to the line-up with a bigger battery for an even longer range.
The E-Transit has proved popular with customers so far, with the model outselling its closest large electric van rival by five to one, and the arrival of a larger 89kWh battery will only help boost its appeal even further. The headline figure is that the E-Transit has a WLTP-certified range of 249 miles from a full charge - an increase of 28 per cent - but Ford has also boosted its AC and DC charging capability while a heat pump is now fitted as standard on the extended range model.
AC charging has increased from 11kW to 22kW for the long-range van, with Ford aiming for a full charge to take less than six hours. Rapid DC charging is up from 115kW to 180kW, too, so charging from 10-80 per cent can take as little as 28 minutes, while a 10-minute charge can add up to 72 miles of range.
Ford's Pro Power on-board system is fitted, which allows users to plug directly into the van's drive battery to power tools and other accessories. It's rated at 2.3kW and a built-in three-pin plug socket makes life easy.
As with the rest of the Transit range. the new model comes with connectivity with the Ford Pro network. It includes a built-in 5G modem, while the Ford Pro app helps users to monitor their vehicle remotely, as well as being able to schedule servicing and help to minimise downtime. Other revisions include over-the-air software updates, plus Alexa integration into the van's voice control system.
The long-range E-Transit will be available to order later this year with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2025. There will be 19 model variants on offer, including L3 and L4 lengths, panel van, double-cab-in-van and single chassis cab options. It ranges from 3,500kg to 4,250kg for gross vehicle mass (GVM), while maximum payload are up to 1,460kg for the panel vans and 1,814kg for the chassis cab. Maximum towing is rated at 3,500kg.
Ford has also launched a factory-built E-Transit minibus as a direct factory order. It's available with either the standard or long-range batteries, depending on which seating configuration you choose. The nine-seat version can be had with both batteries, but the 12-seater only comes with the standard battery.
Whichever E-Transit you choose, customers can benefit from new service intervals of two years, irrespective of the distance covered.
Speaking about the new E-Transit, Ford Pro Europe general manager Hans Schep said: “The extended range option for E-Transit is another example of the Ford Pro commitment to making high-productivity electric fleets a reality across Europe. Giving customers the option to drive further between charges alongside a wide choice of body styles and support from Ford Pro’s connected ecosystem strengthens our position as their trusted partner for complete fleet solutions.”
