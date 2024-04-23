Ford E-Transit updated with bigger battery and 249-mile range

Ford's Pro Power on-board system is fitted, which allows users to plug directly into the van's drive battery to power tools and other accessories. It's rated at 2.3kW and a built-in three-pin plug socket makes life easy.

As with the rest of the Transit range. the new model comes with connectivity with the Ford Pro network. It includes a built-in 5G modem, while the Ford Pro app helps users to monitor their vehicle remotely, as well as being able to schedule servicing and help to minimise downtime. Other revisions include over-the-air software updates, plus Alexa integration into the van's voice control system.

The long-range E-Transit will be available to order later this year with deliveries scheduled to begin in 2025. There will be 19 model variants on offer, including L3 and L4 lengths, panel van, double-cab-in-van and single chassis cab options. It ranges from 3,500kg to 4,250kg for gross vehicle mass (GVM), while maximum payload are up to 1,460kg for the panel vans and 1,814kg for the chassis cab. Maximum towing is rated at 3,500kg.

Ford has also launched a factory-built E-Transit minibus as a direct factory order. It's available with either the standard or long-range batteries, depending on which seating configuration you choose. The nine-seat version can be had with both batteries, but the 12-seater only comes with the standard battery.

Whichever E-Transit you choose, customers can benefit from new service intervals of two years, irrespective of the distance covered.

Speaking about the new E-Transit, Ford Pro Europe general manager Hans Schep said: “The extended range option for E-Transit is another example of the Ford Pro commitment to making high-productivity electric fleets a reality across Europe. Giving customers the option to drive further between charges alongside a wide choice of body styles and support from Ford Pro’s connected ecosystem strengthens our position as their trusted partner for complete fleet solutions.”

