New 2025 Bentley Flying Spur teased with a 771bhp V8 plug-in hybrid

There’s a new Bentley Flying Spur headed our way, and while many details are still under wraps – including the reveal date for the next-generation luxury saloon – we know it will produce 771bhp and a nice round 1,000Nm of torque from a plug-in hybrid V8 powertrain.

For comparison, Bentley’s new ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ system delivers nearly 150bhp and 100Nm more than the old W12 engine in the outgoing Flying Spur Speed. It will make this new model the most powerful and efficient four-door in Bentley’s 105-year history, so the brand says.

It’s the same setup found in the recently revealed Continental GT Speed, and consists of a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine working together with an electric motor. Bentley claims the new Flying Spur will offer at least 45 miles of pure-electric range, CO2 emissions below 40g/km and should cover more than 500 miles before needing to stop – a great boast for a continent-crossing saloon.

The brand says the 'Ultra Performance Hybrid' powertrain is Bentley’s future, delivering astonishing flexibility from incredibly accessible supercar performance to silent, effortless electric luxury. When fitted to the new Flying Spur, the powertrain will create the ultimate Bentley sedan – potent and tranquil in equal measure.”

The PHEV powertrain probably won’t be the only technology that will carry over from the new Continental GT Speed. We expect the new Flying Spur will feature the same dual-valve dampers and dual-chamber air suspension system, plus a rear-wheel steering system to help with low-speed manoeuvrability and high-speed stability.

Based on the teaser image Bentley released, the new Flying Spur won’t look radically different from the current model, though we can see the front bumper has been redesigned and there’s a new grille pattern. We’re sure to get more glimpses of the design in the build up to the car’s reveal, which is likely to happen later this year.

