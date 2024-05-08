Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Bentley W12 engine is dead: long live the ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain

The iconic 12-cylinder Bentley engine bids farewell after 21 years of service

by: Alastair Crooks
8 May 2024
New Bentley &#039;Ultra Performance Hybrid&#039; engine4

Some car companies are synonymous with engines - the Porsche flat-six, Mercedes V8 and since 2003, Bentley with its W12. The British luxury car maker previously announced its W12 engine would end production in 2024 and now a replacement has been found in the shape of a hybrid V8. 

In its final use under the bonnet of the latest Bentley Batur convertible, the twin-turbocharged 6.0-litre W12 engine produced 741bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. The new hybrid V8 is set to be even more powerful. 

Bentley claims its new ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ as it calls it, will be the “most dynamic, most responsive and most efficient system in Bentley’s history” and will befit a “new generation of daily supercars”. The new hybrid V8 will develop more power than the W12 with the torque output of over 1,000Nm being delivered “over a wider plateau” according to Bentley. It’s much cleaner to run as well with a WLTP-rated CO2 figure of under 50g/km and will have the ability to run on electric-only power for 50 miles. 

Along with Bentley’s announcement, there’s a new video showcasing the hybrid V8’s soundtrack with a classic V8 growl underpinning soundwave graphics. 

As part of Bentley’s ‘Beyond 100’ strategy, every model will be offered with hybrid power as the W12 and the non-hybrid V8-powered Bentleys are phased out. The first cars that’ll feature the new hybrid V8 will be the Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur later this year. We’ll then see the Bentayga SUV go hybrid-only from 2026.

Click here for our list of the best luxury cars...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

